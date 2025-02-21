Teen Mom’s Catelynn And Tyler Reveal Why They Placed Carly Up For Adoption

Instagram - @tylerbaltierramtv - pictured above are Catelyn and Tyler in a selfie

During the very first season of MTV’s “16 and Pregnant” in 2009, fans watched as now-spouses Catelynn Lowell and Tyler Baltierra made the tough decision of putting their daughter, Carly, up for adoption.

Catelynn and Tyler have since tied the knot, getting married in 2015, and had three more children together: Novalee, Vaeda, and Rya. However, the circumstances of Carly’s adoption arrangement are still sparking drama.

First, in an episode of “Teen Mom: The Next Chapter,” Tyler opened up about the reason why he and Catelynn placed Carly, who’s now 17, in adoptive care. He shared how he didn’t have his father, Butch, around, so following Carly’s birth, he was “just so scared to screw it up.”

“I think that was a catalyst for me and Cate, wanting to heal ourselves before we brought more kids into the world,” Tyler said.

Since he’s gone on to have three more kids, Tyler even expressed empathy for his father, claiming to view the situation through a different lens today.

“The older I get, the more love I actually have for my dad. Because I have my own kids, and I just know that, like, he was younger than me, and he didn’t have half the resources that I had, so you can’t hold too much against him,” he explained.

Nonetheless, Catelynn and Tyler have reportedly continued encountering issues with Carly’s adoptive parents, Brandon and Teresa Davis.

When Carly was adopted in 2009, the arrangement was made on the grounds that it would remain “open.” In other words, Catelynn and Tyler would receive photos of their biological daughter and be allowed to visit her in person once a year.

According to Catelynn, the Davis’ haven’t held up their end of the bargain, and they haven’t seen Carly in about two years.

Back in September 2024, she shared screenshots of her text messages with the Davis’ on Instagram, showing that Carly’s adoptive parents failed to reply to her contact attempts.

“They definitely have 100% closed the adoption. We’ve asked her [Carly’s] parents and continue to do so, ‘Is it Carly not wanting contact?’ Because if it’s Carly not wanting contact, it would hurt, but we would understand and say, ‘Hey, if you ever want to have it, we’re here, and we totally understand that all of this could be hard for you,'” she stated in January.

“If it’s just her parents acting out of fear, it’s my duty as a birth mom to show this child that I’m continuously fighting for communication because that’s what’s ultimately the best for her if that’s what she wants.”

Earlier this month, Catelynn also took to social media, responding to viewers who accused her and Tyler of “bashing” Carly’s adoptive parents.

In an Instagram story, she wrote, “Dear everyone who equates us sharing our adoption story as ‘bashing’ Carly’s parents, if a person expresses factual truth and that truth is perceived as ‘bashing, cruel, slander, negative, etc.,’ then is the person who delivers that truth wrong/cruel? Or are the facts of that truth wrong/cruel?'”

And during a recent episode of “Teen Mom: The Next Chapter,” viewers got to see the aftermath of Catelynn talking about the situation publicly.

Teresa allegedly reached out to Catelynn, saying, “The way that you speak about us online was very hurtful, so we’re not going to be responding.”

Fans learned how Catelynn has supposedly tried sending gifts like flowers and a blanket filled with photos from one of her visits with Carly to the Davis residence.

Teresa reportedly took issue with that, texting their adoption counselor, Dawn, and saying, “We do not want them sending anything more to the house. It is so out of control and inappropriate.”

Moreover, Catelynn apparently sent photos of her other children to keep Carly updated on their lives and show her adoptive daughter that she was “continuously sending updates.” Yet, her messages were no longer getting “delivered,” leading Catelynn and Tyler to suspect they’d been blocked.

The couple proceeded to meet with Dawn to discuss their upset surrounding the seemingly closed adoption. She urged Catelynn and Tyler to essentially take a step back.

“If their opinion is different than yours, and they’ve asked for space and they’ve asked for things to chill, and it hasn’t happened, then is it the only alternative they can see?” Dawn asked.

“When you put it out on a public platform on social media, I read the comments, you know people make up their own narrative. A lot of hurt happens when we live our life out on social media.”

Dawn went on to say that Carly was stuck “in a very difficult position,” and Tyler claimed that he’d be “taking a pause” until “initiation” occurred from the Davis’ end.

But while this episode aired recently, it was filmed months prior, and Catelynn has since revealed that she and Tyler are supposedly still blocked.

“There hasn’t been any improvement. We’re still blocked. I still have no way of communicating with them, even if I wanted to. So no, it’s still the same,” she said.

“Now I’ve kind of turned it to where I’m just trying to do adoption, adoptee advocating, so having adoptees use their voices and speak their situations and what would’ve helped them, you know? So yeah, it’s been hard, but we’ll get through it.”

