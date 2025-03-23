He Ended His Engagement After He Caught His Fiancée Telling Her Ex He’s Worthless

For more than three years, this 22-year-old man was friends with his 20-year-old fiancée before they took things in a romantic direction.

They’ve since been dating for close to a year, and they set their wedding for this upcoming summer. Throughout the past several months, his fiancée started acting moody and pulled away from him.

He would question her about what was going on, but she refused to tell him. He got up super early yesterday morning, and he had a strange feeling that he should take a peek at his fiancée’s phone. He went through her phone and found that she was hiding conversations with her ex-boyfriend.

“To say I was shocked is an understatement. In their messages, they openly discussed how worthless I was,” he explained.

“She told him about our arguments, called him by the same affectionate names as before, and their conversation was generally very warm. But the thing that stuck with me the most was a message from her ex: “You chose to tie your life to a little buddy.” Now, a bit about me. I have some media presence in my city, earn a decent amount, and am simultaneously pursuing my master’s degree with a good scholarship.”

“As for my so-called “worthlessness,” after we started dating, she decided to go to university. I paid for her tuition, our apartment rent, entertainment, and household expenses. She said she couldn’t work because it would affect her studies, and I didn’t insist. After all, I’m a man, and I’m used to handling difficulties.”

Not that long ago, his fiancée stated she wanted to do things other than focus on college, so he began promoting her as a social media manager as well as an event host, and she got a few jobs from that. So, he’s done a lot for her, and he’s far from worthless.

But back to her phone: she woke up while he was digging through her messages, snatched her phone away, and got mad at him for reading her private chats.

She realized he had found her hidden messages, and she tried to defend herself. He walked into the bathroom and hopped in the shower, hoping to have a moment to himself to think.

He was pretty calm after coming out, and he packed up his belongings. His fiancée started sobbing and mentioned she wanted to speak to him.

He felt so bad that he permitted her to provide him with an explanation. His fiancée insisted she needed another person to talk to since he was failing to listen to her, and that was her excuse for speaking to her ex.

She could tell he wasn’t buying her story, so she left the room and when she returned, she mentioned she had called her therapist, who insisted he would calm down and forgive her eventually.

She then asked if she could have a hug, and he allowed her to embrace him. She proceeded to cry on his shoulder for the next five minutes, and then it dawned on him she was being manipulative, so he went back to packing his things.

His fiancée cycled between saying it was his fault for not being appreciative of her and offering up fake apologies. He was in a lot of pain as he kept on packing, as he hurt a nerve by his ribs a couple of days before then.

“But even that wasn’t as painful as realizing that just yesterday, she had been lying next to me in bed, looking at honeymoon destinations, and today, she was calling me worthless behind my back,” he said.

“In the end, I packed up, [and] called a taxi. She threw her engagement ring at me and demanded that I remove the key to our apartment from my keychain.”

“I picked up the ring, put it in my pocket, gave her the keys, and carried my bags downstairs. Luckily, I was able to pay the taxi driver extra to help me with the heavy ones.”

He’s currently with his parents, as he doesn’t want to be alone. The apartment he shared with his now ex-fiancée is paid up until April.

Her family lives in a different city, so that gives her time to figure out what she’s going to be doing with her life now.

But if you think that’s the last he heard from her, you’re wrong, as he got a text from her earlier, but it wasn’t anything nice.

“Today, she texted me saying she feels guilty, but then added, “If you were open to reconciliation, I wouldn’t have to humiliate myself by apologizing,” he continued.

What advice do you have for him?

