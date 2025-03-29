He Reminded His Dad’s Girlfriend She Knew He Was Still Married When She Began Dating Him, So She Expects An Apology

For the last three decades, this 24-year-old guy’s parents have been married. Well, they’re married only in a legal sense, since they split up back when he was two.

His parents act like they’re divorced, but they never followed through with it officially, as they had no interest in dividing up their assets. So, that’s why they’re still currently married.

“[They] argued over it and almost divorced twice, but always ended the proceedings because neither wanted to lose in the divorce,” he explained.

His mom and dad have entered into other relationships, and he and his siblings found the whole thing wild. They went around telling everyone their parents were divorced even though they weren’t.

But when you get to know them all, you figure out what’s actually going on. His mom and dad have long-term partners.

His mom’s boyfriend and his dad’s girlfriend are not happy with the fact that they aren’t divorced, as they would like to have weddings of their own.

His mom’s boyfriend quickly caught on to the fact that he and his siblings don’t have any sympathy and don’t want him to complain about being barred from marrying his mom.

As for his dad’s girlfriend, she’s another story. She constantly tries to rope him and his siblings into discussing the unusual arrangement.

He’s done his best to shut his dad’s girlfriend down and remind her that he doesn’t want to be caught up in the drama, but she never listens.

“She wants to cry about it to us and have us say we hate it for her and offer advice or tell her what to do. It’s…weird since these are our parents she’s [complaining] about,” he said.

“Last weekend she cornered me at my grandpa’s birthday and started unloading her frustration on me about it. In a maybe too-harsh way, I told her to stop.”

“I said she knew Dad was still married when she started dating him, and she had to accept that fact because I’m not here to make that easier on her. I said she was driving me crazy and to shut up already.”

His dad’s girlfriend replied that he didn’t have to be so impolite and inflammatory with her. His dad’s girlfriend spent the remainder of the party copping an attitude with him.

Later on, his dad questioned him about what occurred, and then his dad’s girlfriend sent him a text demanding that he say sorry to her.

He’s left wondering if he was wrong to remind his dad’s girlfriend he’s been married all along.

