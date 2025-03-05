He Walked Out Of A First Date After He Got Yelled At For How He Answered A Question

Diana Vyshniakova - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only

A man who goes by @solodolobcyolo on TikTok actually is one of those rare people who can say they have walked out of a first date.

He actually has a very good reason as for why he high tailed it out of there – his date yelled at him while he was sitting at the table of a restaurant.

His date was upset after they asked him to “describe his deal partner,” which is not something he’s comfortable doing.

He feels that if he does go into detail, people then try to force themselves into the ideal that he describes in an effort to appear more attractive or perfect to him.

That completely makes sense to refrain from answering a question that can lead someone into acting like who they’re not in the name of love.

So, in his dating life, when he is asked that question, his response is that he wants someone who’s happy in the skin they’re in.

That’s all he said to his date – he’s looking for a confident partner.

“Their immediate response to that was to pound their fist on the table and say, ‘Not everyone is manipulative,'” he explained in his video.

“I don’t even think I used that word. The second they did and said all that was the second I knew this was not going to be an effective conversation.”

Diana Vyshniakova – stock.adobe.com – illustrative purposes only

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.

“Because if that’s the way you’re going to express yourself as an adult in public, nothing good is about to happen throughout the rest of the conversation.”

He politely and calmly sat there as his date threw a literally temper tantrum in a restaurant, and when their tirade was over, he stated that he didn’t believe they were going to work out.

He got out of his chair, picked up his coat, and walked out of the restaurant. Then, he had to go hunt up a cup of coffee, as he didn’t even have the chance to order that before ditching his date.

@solodolobcyolo Like I’ll just go. Doesn’t matter who. Doesn’t matter when. If you’re doin this, I’m gunna let you do it by yourself lol ? original sound – SoloDoloBcYolo

Bre Avery Zacharski By Hi, I'm Bre, Chip Chick's CEO! I have a degree in Textile/Surface Design from The Fashion Institute of Technology. ... More about Bre Avery Zacharski