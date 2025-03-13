He Wants To Stop His Sister From Flying To Nigeria To Be With The Man She Fell In Love With Online

This man has a 29-year-old sister who fell in love with a man online, and now she’s convinced she should move to Nigeria to be with him.

He’s worried that if his sister follows through with her travel plans, she could be making an enormous mistake.

He’s seen numerous articles about traffickers and scammers, and he’s afraid that perhaps this man his sister met is someone with bad intentions.

“For context, she is an incredibly vulnerable individual who already has a very poor quality of life,” he explained.

“She doesn’t work or have any hobbies and lives a very secluded socially isolated life with most days spent alone at home in her room watching TV and doomscrolling.”

“She suffers from ADHD, anxiety, depression, has severe endometriosis and potts disease, anosmia, etc… and is in no fit state to travel abroad let alone even consider going to Nigeria!”

His sister met this man via some social media accounts related to tennis that they follow. His sister speaks to her new love nonstop and is clearly head over heels for this guy. His mom has witnessed his sister videocall this man, so he does exist.

He knows virtually nothing about the man, except that he does not have any money and that he lives in Nigeria.

His sister keeps her relationship under lock and key and won’t share any details. If he does try to talk to her about it, she gets angry and defensive.

He’s not the only one worried sick about his sister – his whole family is, and they’re at a loss over how to have a real conversation with his sister about the dangers of flying to see her love.

This very well could spiral into a full-blown fight, when all he and his family want is to keep his sister safe. There’s also the issue of all of the medications his sister is on for her health issues, which she possibly won’t be able to get if she moves to another country.

What advice do you have for him?

You can read the original post below.

