Her Sister Called Her Selfish For Declining To Help Her Get A Loan Against Their House, But She’s Afraid Of Losing Everything

Several years ago, this 26-year-old woman and her 29-year-old sister inherited a home from their grandma and grandpa.

It’s a two-family residence, and they each have their names on the deed. They currently live in the house, which has led to numerous fights throughout the years.

A couple of days ago, she discovered that her sister had attempted to get a loan against their house, and she had done it behind her back.

She came across the loan paperwork, complete with her name on there too, and she was angry that her sister tried to be sneaky.

“Naturally, I got pretty upset and confronted her about it. She tried to brush it off, saying she just needed the money for “some stuff,” but when I asked her more details, she couldn’t give me a clear answer,” she explained.

“I told her if she wants to take a loan out on the house, she needs to buy me out. I’m not comfortable with her using our shared house as collateral without me being involved in the decision.”

“But she got mad and said, “You’re being dramatic. I’ll take care of the payments, you don’t have to worry about anything. Just sign the papers, and you won’t have to do anything.”

The problem is that her sister isn’t the best with money. Her sister has had a hard time paying bills and rent on time, and she’s frequently failed to make her credit card payments.

She isn’t convinced her sister will be responsible for the payments for the loan, and should she skip them, they could put their house at risk.

She responded to her sister that she won’t be signing the loan since if she falls behind on the payments, they could lose their house which was too risky.

“She got really defensive and told me I’m being selfish and not supportive. She said I should trust her, that she’d never let the house go,” she added.

“But honestly, I don’t think I can trust her with something like this, especially since I know how bad things could get if she misses a couple of payments.”

“Now she’s mad at me and calling me unreasonable, saying I’m trying to sabotage her and that I’m just being difficult for no reason.”

She’s left wondering if she’s wrong to decline to help her sister get the loan.

What do you think?

