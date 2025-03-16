Her Boyfriend Thought She Had An Underwhelming Reaction To Their Breakup, So She Gave Him What He Was Looking For

Pixel-Shot - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual people

When Peach Martine (@peachmartine) was 17 years old, her boyfriend told her that he made out with a girl at a party.

She simply responded with the word “Wow,” which seemed to disappoint him because he had expected a much bigger reaction.

She said that they should talk about it, so she drove to his house to pick him up. Then, she continued driving really far away in total silence while he apologized repeatedly for his actions.

Finally, she pulled over to the side of the road. He was still upset by how underwhelming her reaction was. So, she decided to give him the reaction that he wanted so badly.

She reached across the seat, grabbed his textbook out of his backpack, and started calmly ripping all the pages out.

She also took the sunglasses he was wearing and broke them in half. Next, she moved to grab his phone from his hand. He tried to stop her, but when she ordered him to give her the phone, he caved.

Once she had the phone, she called his mother and told her about how he cheated. She waited for his mom’s answer, but she just hung up.

Afterward, Peach told her ex-boyfriend to get out of the car. Then, she drove away and left him there. In the comments section, many TikTok users shared stories about their dramatic breakups.

“When my ex cheated on me, I calmly packed my stuff, then he started crying, so I made a video of him crying and sent it to his dad and all his friends. His friends are still my friends and not his,” stated one user.

Pixel-Shot – stock.adobe.com – illustrative purposes only, not the actual people

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.

“I’ve called my ex’s grandma during an argument, and she was so mad at him, then sent me a thank you message,” commented another.

“My brother left his ex in Tennessee (we live in Texas) with no money or a way to get home when she cheated on him,” added a third.

“I did something similar, but I drove a bit then tossed his stuff out of the car a good 45 minutes away from his house,” wrote someone else.

Emily Chan By Emily Chan is a writer who covers lifestyle and news content. She graduated from Michigan State University with a ... More about Emily Chan