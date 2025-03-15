Her Boyfriend Demanded That She Serve Him At A Family Dinner Since Men Are Superior To Women

Imagine dating someone for two entire years, and then they reveal something to you that has you questioning everything.

Sadly, that’s the situation this 24-year-old woman is in with her 28-year-old boyfriend. Despite dating her boyfriend for years, she never had the chance to meet his family members in real life, as they don’t live close by and life is hectic.

Not too long ago, she did get the opportunity to meet her boyfriend’s family at a dinner to celebrate his nephew turning one. She thought her boyfriend’s loved ones were nice, and they were excited to have her as a guest.

“But once the dinner time came, my BF, who has never, ever asked me of anything suddenly told me to ‘get me my plate and food,'” she explained.

“I was confused at first but then noticed that all the women present were taking care of handling the food to their partners. Instead of telling him anything, I just decided to do it.”

Her boyfriend didn’t stop at food – he demanded that she get him a drink and tissues. She felt so thrown off, as her boyfriend was acting like a different man.

She wanted to tell him off, but since all the men present were ordering the women around and the women were following, she kept quiet.

When the night was over and she was alone with her boyfriend, she questioned him about his behavior. She was extremely upset.

“…He told me that’s how his family tradition is and since men are far superior than women are, they’re meant to serve and that of course I’ll have to do the same once we get married so I need to warm up to it now,” she added.

“This was possibly the weirdest and most awful conversation I’ve had with him because he’s never brought up anything about his family or this tradition until I met them in person. He’s never even mentioned any of this UNTIL now.”

“I got so upset by the fact that he sees women as inferior but then he said it was not about inferiority but women are a good subset of humans that are more emotionally evolved to serve than men are, so it’s a waste for them to not act that way. He said us serving isn’t a bad thing but actually a great thing that shows respect to our partners.”

They fought for a while, and she admitted to her boyfriend that she had to reconsider their relationship and whether or not she wants to get married to him.

They have been discussing marriage, but what went down while with her boyfriend’s family definitely gives her pause.

Her boyfriend has been nothing but wonderful and kind, so you can see why she’s so horrified. Since then, her boyfriend has said sorry for upsetting her, but then he’s also said she’s being too sensitive.

“I’m seriously conflicted over how his personality just seem to have changed and need some insight because I thought he was the perfect guy for me until this happened. Should I talk this out with him or something?” she wondered.

