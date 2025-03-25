Her Boyfriend Wants To Dump Her Now That Her Teen Daughter Has No Interest In Living With Them

After two years of dating, this 33-year-old woman’s 30-year-old boyfriend, Don, wants to dump her, even though they’re set to move in with one another in July.

Now, her boyfriend is the owner of a “fixer-upper,” and they each have been investing money into making the place livable.

She has a 13-year-old daughter who was also set to move in with her and Don. Her daughter has always lived with her instead of her ex.

Yesterday evening, her daughter revealed that she changed her mind about living with her and Don, as she does not want to have to switch schools.

Her daughter’s father lives in the school district she currently attends, and he has an active role in her life. When her daughter made this confession, she replied that she’s not going to make her move if she isn’t interested.

“We cried and hugged, and I told her I would talk with her dad about how we will move forward with her transitioning into living with him,” she explained.

“I then called my boyfriend to tell him that she will not be moving with me anymore, and that’s when [everything went south]. He says that he will not allow me to lose my daughter just to move in with him.”

Don was furious, since her daughter said all along she would move in with them and give her new school a chance for a minimum of a year.

Also, she and Don have spent money getting what was supposed to be her daughter’s room ready, and Don is insisting they did all this work “for nothing.”

Don is additionally stating that she’s being her daughter’s doormat and permitting her to make decisions that are “life-altering.”

Given that Don moved to a new school when he was little, he assumes her daughter should integrate into a new place without issues.

“Don refuses to even talk or try and figure out some kind of solution; he is only saying that he wants to break up so I don’t lose my daughter,” she added.

“The other reason we are rushing to build the house and move is money. The apartment I have right now is way too expensive, and the only reason I have been able to live here on my own since my ex-husband moved out is because I have some money still left from my mom passing away.”

“That money is going to run out by the end of summer if I don’t either move in with Don like the plan was or find a cheaper place. I already only live in a 2-bedroom apartment and can’t afford it. Moving in with Don would save me $1,000 alone in just rent.”

She did tell Don that her daughter’s going to have to live with her dad, regardless of whether they end up moving into Don’s house or not, as she can no longer afford her current place.

She will have nowhere to go if Don moves ahead with dumping her, but her kids will be alright, as their dads are excellent.

“What can I do to make Don realize that he’s throwing away our relationship and overreacting to my daughter not coming to live with us?” she wondered.

