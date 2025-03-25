He Went On A Date With A Girl Who Rolled Her Eyes And Got Mad At Him When He Got A Phone Call That His Aunt Passed Away

fizkes - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

After TikToker Tom (@talkingphasepodcast) got divorced, he started dating again. He met a woman named Melissa on a dating app. They went out on their first date on a Friday night and had a great time.

They made plans to meet up the next weekend. She lived about an hour and a half away from him. The following Friday, they had another amazing time together. They decided that Tom would drive up to her place two days later, on Sunday, to watch football.

When he arrived, they spent three to four hours watching football together and enjoying each other’s company. Suddenly, he received a phone call from his cousin, letting him know that his aunt had passed away.

His aunt’s death was not a surprise because she had been sick for a long time, but it was still devastating news to hear.

Tom told Melissa about what had happened and that he needed to go spend time with his family. Instead of being sympathetic and understanding, she huffed in annoyance, rolled her eyes, and told him to just go. She also claimed that she was not mad when Tom asked if she was okay.

So, he left and drove to his cousin’s house. Later that night, he texted Melissa, but she did not respond. During the week, he tried calling her a few times.

She responded with some snotty comments and that was the extent of their communication.

At that point, Tom decided to write her off because she didn’t seem to be behaving very maturely. On Sunday, Tom made a post on social media, asking if anyone wanted to watch the football game with him.

Melissa took a screenshot of the post, texted it to him, and demanded to know what he was doing because she thought watching football together was their thing. He ignored her after that because she was clearly giving mixed signals.

Some TikTok users in the comments section came up with a few theories as to why she acted that way toward him.

“She probably thought you were making an excuse to go home. Some people have ’emergencies,'” commented one user.

“I don’t think she believed you. I think she thought you made it up, and it was really another woman. I don’t think I would have left the date early,” wrote another.

“I know she overreacted, but why didn’t you ask her to go with you?! I would have asked her to join me. But that’s me,” added a third.

