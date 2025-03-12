Her Ex-Fiancé, Who Dumped Her Days Before Their Wedding, Is Upset That She Didn’t Warn Him About His New Wife

MeganMahoneyPhotos - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

In the days leading up to this 35-year-old woman’s wedding approximately a year ago, her 42-year-old fiancé called it off and dumped her.

He did this immediately after she suggested they attend therapy together due to his rude behavior. Instead of thinking that was an acceptable thing to say, he freaked out, told all their guests the wedding wasn’t happening (without asking her), and did many other cruel things in an effort to hurt her even further.

“I was totally devastated and tried to make him come around but he wouldn’t, so eventually I stopped trying and just focussed on rebuilding my life without him,” she explained.

“I was then shocked and to be honest, pretty gutted, when just three months after our break up, he was engaged to someone new and just another three months after that, married to her.”

“I know for sure that they didn’t know each other before we broke up, so it was not because they were having an affair. I think it was just a rebound thing and because he really wants to have a family ASAP, he just went for it.”

She met her now ex-fiancé’s wife several years ago and didn’t like her at all. This girl is like a dark cloud who drags her negativity around with her.

She’s doom and gloom when she enters a room – not the kind of girl who lights it up. This girl also happens to be extremely defensive and made some rude comments about her to her face.

You can see why she failed to make an effort to turn this girl into her friend. She could tell this girl just hated herself so she brushed off the bad incident with her.

So, when her ex proposed to this girl and then tied the knot with her, she kept quiet. She didn’t think it was her place to speak up, as she figured that perhaps this girl had redeeming qualities she wasn’t aware of.

MeganMahoneyPhotos – stock.adobe.com – illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.

What’s funny is a few people who know her and her ex’s wife asked her to reach out and give her a heads-up about how awful her ex was.

She didn’t feel it was a good idea for her to say anything, as she couldn’t guarantee her ex would treat this girl the exact same way. She stayed out of all that and did her best to focus on herself.

Several months after her ex got married, she ran into him. They were each surprised, and her ex looked awful. He stated that he had gotten married and she made a comment that she wouldn’t have “put them together” though she was happy he found his person.

Her ex stopped and wanted to know if she knew his wife. She thought it was strange his wife never said anything, but she admitted she had met her.

“He asked if I’d known (as apparently other people did but failed to warn him) that she’d been diagnosed with a host of mental health conditions and personality disorders,” she added.

Everybody knew, yet didn’t say anything to her ex. Many people thought her ex’s wife revealed her mental health issues, which wasn’t the case.

She responded to her ex that she was unaware of his wife’s issues, though threw in there it hardly shocked her, to be honest.

“He then got emotional and said I must have known he didn’t realize what she is actually like and not warned him out of spite,” she continued.

“I said it wasn’t my responsibility at all. He left me and what he chose to do with his life after that was none of my business.”

“But his reaction was so emotional, it’s made me think, even though he was [a jerk] for leaving me, should I have warned either of them about the other, and intervened to save two [jerks] from making each other even more miserable? Her mental health issues have [been] exasperated since the wedding apparently.”

Do you think it was her responsibility to speak up?

You can read the original post below.

Pictured above is a screenshot of the original post for you to read

Pictured above is a second screenshot of the original post for you to read

Bre Avery Zacharski By Hi, I'm Bre, Chip Chick's CEO! I have a degree in Textile/Surface Design from The Fashion Institute of Technology. ... More about Bre Avery Zacharski