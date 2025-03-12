She Received A Creepy Letter From The Dad Of A Kid Who She Was A Camp Counselor For

In 2022, a TikTok user who goes by the handle @croissantwoman was a camp counselor, and she received a creepy letter from a parent of one of the kids she worked with.

At first, she thought it was a letter of praise since she had spent three days working with that particular group, and they had lots of fun.

However, it turned out to be the worst piece of correspondence she had ever read. The letter started off with the child’s father thanking her for providing a wonderful camp experience and complimenting her good character.

Then, it took a turn and became wildly inappropriate.

“Just before leaving camp, there was something you said that compelled me to write to you. You said, ‘Have a nice life.’ In my experience, when people say this phrase, they usually mean, ‘I would love to be your friend, but now you’re leaving, and we may never see each other again, so have a nice life.'”

The father went on to say how much he wanted to be her friend and that his life would be significantly better with her in it. He also pleaded with her to make him happy by contacting him at an email address he had provided.

He requested to know her real name, as camp counselors were not allowed to use their real names, so the kids could not reach out to them. This policy helped prevent any inappropriate incidents from occurring.

The camp put the father’s name on a list of people to watch out for if his child were to return, but nothing else was ever done about it.

Several people were confused as to how the parent took what she said as an invitation to friendship. Others shared similar disturbing encounters they had with older men before.

“I’m pretty sure you say ‘have a nice life’ when you don’t want to see that person ever again, so this is the last time you’ll see them in their life, lol,” pointed out one person.

“A dean at my college (old man) struck up a conversation with me and was giving me weird compliments. He emailed me 5 minutes later asking me to meet in his office. I didn’t give him my email or full name,” commented another.

“When I was 19, a customer found me on Facebook to see if I would be interested in going out with him because I had ‘made such an impression.’ He was 36 and had brought his child in to get shoes,” added a third.

