Her Friend’s Daughter Pitched A Fit Over The Birthday Gift She Bought Her, So She Took It Back

gonzalocalle - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only

This woman recently attended her a birthday party for her friend’s daughter, who just turned 10. She picked out a lovely doll from a local shop.

While the doll was hardly inexpensive, she figured her best friend’s daughter would adore it. She wrapped it up, and when her friend’s daughter opened it, she reacted in a completely unexpected way.

“When she opened it, she immediately threw a tantrum—crying, screaming, and even throwing the box on the floor,” she explained.

“I was just standing there, completely embarrassed, while her mom comforted her instead of, you know, addressing the ridiculous behavior.”

“Then the mom just looked at me and said her daughter was upset because she was expecting a Baby Alive doll, which is way more expensive. No apology, no “thank you,” just a weird vibe like I had done something wrong.”

Her shame turned to anger, but she very generously said she could return the doll and get her another toy from that store instead.

Initially, her friend said no, but she said it wasn’t a big deal, so her friend relented. Her friend simply said she should text her when she went back to the store so they could pick something else.

But when she made her way back to the store, it dawned on her that she didn’t want to spend her hard earned cash on such a bratty kid.

“So, I used the store credit to buy chocolates for my family and a planner for myself instead. And honestly? No regrets,” she said.

“It’s been a week and my friend hasn’t mentioned it. If she does, I’ll probably just act like I forgot or make up some excuse.”

“But I had to get this off my chest—was I really supposed to reward that kind of entitlement?”

