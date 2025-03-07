Her Husband Asked For A Paternity Test Right After She Gave Birth, So She Made Him Leave The Delivery Room

If you don’t have trust, you can’t have a successful relationship. Considering that, it’s confusing when someone’s partner clearly doesn’t trust them, yet goes on to have kids with them, and thinks demanding a paternity test is a perfectly fine thing to do after the fact.

Now, this 28-year-old woman has spent the last two years married to her 31-year-old husband, and they have been with one another for six years in total.

She had exited an awful, abusive relationship right before she wound up meeting her husband. For her, her husband was instrumental in helping her learn how to trust a man again.

Back in January of this year, she and her husband welcomed their first child into the world – a daughter.

Shockingly enough, right after she gave birth, her husband said he wanted her to get a paternity test done on their daughter, as there was no way he thought this kid was his.

“I asked him why wouldn’t she be and he replied you can’t trust people these days,” she explained. “So I told him to leave the room after all I had just been through 24 hours of labor to bring our daughter into the world.”

“He came back in around 30 minutes later and asked me for an apology I told him no because I didn’t do anything wrong to this he said that I’m clearly hiding something otherwise I wouldn’t [have] asked him to leave.”

“I have been considering allowing a paternity test as I have nothing to hide but I feel like if I did then the trust would all be gone.”

She doesn’t exactly have a problem with the paternity test itself, as she has not cheated on her husband, and their daughter is his.

It’s just that she’s so angry her husband accused her of being unfaithful, and that’s making her question if she should move forward with the paternity test.

How her husband asked her for the test coupled with the fact that he doesn’t have any trust in her is what’s so upsetting.

Do you think she should get the test? What would you do if your partner did this to you?

