She Got Stood Up On A First Date And Savagely Confronted The Guy

Alexandr - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

Is there anything ruder than arriving at a restaurant or venue, expecting someone to show up to the first date you agreed upon, only to get stood up by that person?

I cannot wrap my brain around why somebody would waste another person’s time in such a cruel way, and sadly, this just happened to a woman named Norie, who goes by @storienorie on TikTok.

Norie met this guy on a dating app, and last Friday, this guy asked her out on a first date to a jazz club in Los Angeles.

This was set to be the first date Norie had been out on in some time, and she didn’t expect it to go so badly.

On Tuesday of that week, Norie reached out to the guy to confirm they would be still meeting up on Friday, and it’s always a smart thing to just double-check plans like that.

“He said, ‘I never cancel on dates or jazz,'” Norie explained in her video. “Didn’t hear from him on Friday and got stood up.”

“What I will say is don’t do what I do and that was I texted him the next day and said, ‘Had so much fun last night, thanks so much for coming out! Also, apparently, you do cancel on first dates and jazz, so maybe you shouldn’t say that to people.'”

You have to love Norie’s savage response to getting stood up. Norie has since deleted the dating app, and she’s left worrying that how she handled things with this guy makes her look like the insane one here.

I don’t agree with her – I think she was right to confront a man who thought it wasn’t a big deal to waste time in her life that she won’t get back.

