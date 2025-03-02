Her Mom Called Her Selfish For Not Letting Her Pregnant Sister-In-Law Have Her First-Class Seat On A Flight To Europe

Heorshe - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only

Several weeks back, this 32-year-old woman and her 35-year-old husband enjoyed a European vacation that they booked months in advance.

They hardly ever fly, but they splurged on first-class seats, as the flight to Europe was 10 hours. She also has chronic back problems, and it wasn’t feasible for her to sit in the back of the plane for such a long stretch of time.

It was meant to be a trip for just her and her husband, but then her 38-year-old brother and his 36-year-old wife decided to tag along.

Her brother and her sister-in-law didn’t have the money to purchase any other seats on the plane except for in the economy section.

When it came time to head out on their trip and they were waiting at their gate at the airport, her sister-in-law began subtly saying she would not feel comfortable in her seat.

“Then, just before boarding, my brother outright asked if I’d be willing to “switch seats with SIL” so she could “rest and stretch out” during the flight,” she explained.

“I was honestly shocked and said, “No, we paid for these seats months ago, and I need it for my back.” SIL looked upset and started saying she was going to be “so cramped” and that it “wasn’t fair” since I wasn’t pregnant. My brother then said, “Come on, it’s just basic human decency.”

“At this point, my husband stepped in and said, “If she’s uncomfortable, you should have booked her a better seat. That’s not our problem.” We boarded while my brother and SIL glared at us, and they barely spoke to us the entire trip.”

After they touched down in Europe, her mom texted her to say she was acting “selfish” by not allowing her sister-in-law to have her first-class seat on the plane.

Heorshe – stock.adobe.com – illustrative purposes only

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.

Her mom feels she should have made her sister-in-law a priority and thought it wasn’t a big deal for her to sit with her husband in economy (her husband has no problem sitting in that section as he falls asleep quickly).

She responded to her mom that she could pay her for the return ticket back and then her sister-in-law could have her seat.

Her mom didn’t get back to her. Her sister-in-law and brother are mad at her, and her mom is making it seem like she doesn’t prioritize her family.

She’s left wondering if it was wrong of her to decline to let her sister-in-law have her seat.

What do you think?

You can read the original post below.

Pictured above is a screenshot of the original post for you to read

Bre Avery Zacharski By Hi, I'm Bre, Chip Chick's CEO! I have a degree in Textile/Surface Design from The Fashion Institute of Technology. ... More about Bre Avery Zacharski