She Did Not Have A Good Time At Disney World, And She’s Detailing Why She Was So Disappointed

TikTok - @thebiggersthebetter - pictured above is Sarah in her video

Disney World is supposed to be a magical experience where all your dreams come true, but for one visitor, the happiest place on Earth turned out to be a complete letdown.

TikToker Sarah Biggers-Stewart (@thebiggersthebetter) went on a trip to Disney World with her two- and four-year-old kids.

They stayed at Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort. Unfortunately, she was super disappointed with her experience at Disney World.

First of all, the trip required way too much planning. Since the lines for everything there were always extremely long, she had to book a lot of stuff in advance, from restaurants to rides and activities.

Then, she had to purchase lightning lanes, which came with a whole bunch of logistical issues, like trying to figure out which rides were worth it and what times to go on the rides. In addition, most food orders had to be made through an app.

As a result, Sarah was glued to her phone, making sure they could get on the rides and eat food instead of enjoying her family vacation. She felt overwhelmed trying to navigate everything both before and during the trip.

“Maybe it was just that experience as a parent. I’m not a kid anymore, where I just got to show up and enjoy, but it really sucks a lot of the magic out for me,” said Sarah.

Secondly, the amusement park was packed with people. At Animal Kingdom, all of the rides had a wait time of two hours. It was so crowded that they could barely walk.

The biggest disappointment of all was the hotel experience. Sarah and her family stayed at the Polynesian Village Resort, which was supposed to be a luxury hotel with all kinds of amenities.

However, the pools were filled with people, so they were unable to use them. Plus, it took 30 minutes to get a drink at the bar.

There was also no room service, which seemed ridiculous for a luxury hotel. And the cherry on top was a policy that was implemented after the Vegas shooting incident, allowing hotel staff to come into the room once a day at any time to ensure that no one has weapons.

“Again, I’m having trouble parsing if it just lost the magic because I was the old parent organizing it all for my kids or if it really has become overpriced, overcrowded, overcomplicated,” Sarah concluded.

