Her Rich Ex-Husband Is Mad She Divorced Him And Took Half Of His Company

ivanko80 - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

This woman and her now-ex-husband are both 40 years old, and they fell in love with one another back in college.

They got married at 21, and her ex-husband’s family insisted she should stay at home, so she agreed, even though her parents told her not to do this.

Her parents hated her ex-husband and his family, but she quit her job to be a homemaker, then gave birth to her son at 23 and her daughter two years later.

Her ex-husband began a tourism business, and she sold the gold her parents had given her in an effort to support him.

Her marriage was a rollercoaster, and her ex-husband was emotionally and financially abusive. She was not allowed to purchase clothing or necessary items, and she had to argue for him to even give her money for the bare minimums.

“Like I couldn’t give gifts to relatives because he didn’t give me money, and I was told to adjust. Despite him having millions,” she explained.

Eventually, people quit buying gifts for her and her family since she wasn’t allowed to reciprocate. There were many other issues that popped up in her marriage, but she felt trapped.

She had no money of her own, no skills in a career sense, and two little kids to take care of. In time, her ex-husband’s business blew up into an enormous success.

Several years ago, her parents and her siblings helped her to get out of her marriage, and she filed for divorce.

It was contentious and ugly, and her ex-husband couldn’t believe she had the guts to leave him. She won half of their assets, which included half of his company, half of his savings, and a house.

Her ex-husband and his mistress are furious with her, and her in-laws are too. She’s planning on putting the assets in a trust so her children are not left without, as she’s concerned her ex-husband will fail to take care of them since his mistress is so controlling.

“I have finally involved myself in [the] business too and [am] learning it, which has become another bitter spot for him and [the] in-laws,” she said.

“He said our children will get their share, and I should trust him and hand him back the 50%, as I [have] enough savings accounts in [the] millions to retire and a double-story mansion.”

She cannot trust her ex-husband, but she is left feeling guilty for taking half of his company.

Do you think she should feel bad?

