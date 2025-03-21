Her Sister Told Her Husband He’s Lucky To Be Wealthy, So She Kicked Her Out Of Their House

When this woman’s husband was 17, he sadly lost both of his parents. The tragedy could have been prevented, and her husband’s parents were not the only people who passed away in the incident.

A lawsuit came after the tragedy, and suddenly, her husband was incredibly wealthy. This wasn’t something her husband was excited about, however, as he was only rich from losing his mom and dad.

Several years after her husband came into this money, she met him, and they tied the knot after four years of dating.

“We’re now the proud parents to our three kids and we have a stable life. We’re very comfortable and few know exactly how much my husband actually has,” she explained.

“He’s very smart with his money and not only invests but looks to our future and the future of each of our children. We both still work very hard but the money means we are also very fortunate. My family (parents and sister) is aware that my husband’s parents are dead.”

“They also know about the lawsuit and that money was paid to the family members. They have no idea how much my husband has. Not my parents and definitely not my sister. But they know and were told how he’d give it all away to have his parents back.”

Recently, her family came over to her house to have dinner, and her sister brought up wanting to have her boyfriend come to the next family dinner.

Her sister then stated that she and her boyfriend wanted to take a weekend trip, and they had to save their money in order to afford the getaway.

Her husband added that they had taken a vacation to the same spot and had an excellent time. Her sister replied that she was hoping to have a good time since she’s not rich and can’t have the same experience.

Her husband pointed out they hadn’t done anything lavish or over the top, and then her parents asked when her sister and boyfriend would be moving in together, as her sister had briefly touched on that.

“Then my sister out of nowhere said to my husband the least he could do was offer them the money for the weekend away since he could afford it,” she said.

“I shut her down and said she wasn’t entitled to other people paying for her trips with her boyfriend. My sister responded that he could afford to send them for a month if he wanted to.”

“My husband told her that was a big ask and she snapped at him and said he had no idea how lucky he was to be rich because she’d give anything to have that kind of money.”

She was filled with rage as soon as her sister said that, so she kicked her sister out of the house. She couldn’t believe her sister had been so rude to her husband, as he had to lose his loved ones to even get his money in the first place.

Since throwing her sister out, her sister has reached out pretty much every single day to say she was being dramatic.

She let her sister know she expects her to sincerely apologize to her husband and until then, she’s no longer welcome.

“My husband said I didn’t need to stand by that and he didn’t want to come between us. I told him he wasn’t coming between us,” she continued.

“She was. [Am I the jerk] for my actions and am I being too harsh here? I just think that comment is downright cruel and vicious when you consider my husband had to be orphaned to get that money.”

