She Got Ghosted By A Guy Who Met Her Family And Love-Bombed Her

DragonImages - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual people

A year ago, TikToker Jacqueline (@looks.by.jac) from Texas got ghosted by a guy who had been love-bombing her.

She had even introduced him to her family and her dog. He bought her flowers and always gave treats to her dog. But then, one day, she never heard from him again.

Her feelings were really hurt, and she kept blocking and unblocking him because she couldn’t decide what would be best for her. In the end, she did not block him and simply went on with her life.

One day, she was sitting on the couch watching TV when she received a text message from a number that wasn’t saved on her phone. She had no idea who it was, but the text was so casual she thought she must’ve been friends with this person.

To her surprise, it was the ex who had ghosted her. He didn’t seem to feel sorry for what he did to her, so she never answered back.

At that time, it was rodeo season in Texas, so she went out to a bar to enjoy herself. When she walked in, she saw her ex.

He looked at her, and that’s when she realized that he was not very attractive. Of course, she continued on with her night, but the interaction was healing for her. It helped her close that chapter of her life for good.

Jacqueline’s experience just goes to show that guys always come back after ghosting. It might take them months or even years, but you can count on them making a reappearance in your life.

Based on their own experiences, several TikTok users agreed with Jacqueline’s revelation that guys will always come back no matter what.

“This is true. My ex from 9 years ago came back, my ex from 4 years ago came back, and my ex from 4 months ago also came back. They ALWAYS come back,” commented one user.

“I know they always come back because my 7th grade boyfriend just came out of the woodwork 15 years later,” stated another.

“I blocked my cheating ex everywhere, and he found my email! He talked to himself for months and was really unhinged,” added someone else.

