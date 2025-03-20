His Wife’s Rescue Dog Bit Him And Acts Aggressive With Their Son, But She Won’t Rehome The Pup

ksuksa - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual dog

Back in November, this man and his wife welcomed their first-born child – a son who is approaching five-months-old.

His wife volunteers at an animal shelter close to their house, and she met a nine-month-old dog named Benson there that was at risk of being put down, as nobody was interested in adopting him.

His wife brought up adopting Benson, and he was on the fence about it, given that they have such a young son.

He did have the opportunity to meet the dog, and Benson appeared to be sweet at the shelter. It did say in Benson’s ad that he was excellent with other animals and kids too.

He allowed his wife to adopt Benson, and when they brought the pup home, they introduced him to everything gradually.

They did keep Benson in a separate part of their house away from their son as they worked to integrate the new member of their family.

When his wife began letting Benson be near their son, Benson would charge and growl if their son made any kind of noise.

“I would separate them when that happened and my wife would just brush it off as him wanting to play with son,” he explained.

“We couldn’t do daycare due to him [Benson] showing aggression traits. The worst event happened when my son was on his back mat and Benson came in from being let outside and charged straight at [my] son, growling and snarling.”

“I quickly got up and grabbed [my] son and Benson bit me on the arm. My mom came and picked up [my] son and I went to the hospital. My wife refuses to rehome [Benson] and it’s put a huge strain on our marriage.”

He and his son are currently still staying with his mom, as he’s afraid to go home after what Benson did to him.

He’s convinced his wife will feel like a failure if she gets rid of Benson, but he’s not sure how he’s supposed to live under one roof with this dog.

It’s not possible for them to pay to put Benson in training and their son in daycare in an effort to keep everyone safe, so that’s not a feasible solution.

What advice do you have for him?

