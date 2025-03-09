Servers Keep Negging Her To Order More Food At The Restaurants She’s Been Out To Eat At Lately

qunica.com - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

One thing that TikToker Alanna (@alannajeanhill) isn’t a fan of is servers at family-style restaurants negging customers about how much food they’re ordering.

Negging is an emotionally manipulative tactic that involves making backhanded compliments or insults to undermine a person’s confidence and get them to seek approval.

So far, this has happened to her in Denver three times in two months. During the summer, she and her friends went to a new restaurant, and their server gave them some recommendations on what dishes to order to share with the whole table.

But after they ordered, the server pointed out that they didn’t have a vegetable. They ended up ordering a vegetable dish, but it tasted bad and was impossible to eat.

For Alanna’s birthday, she and her friends went to another new restaurant. This time, there were six of them. As usual, the server gave them some recommendations.

Alanna asked if they could just start with one dish first but was told that they needed to order everything at once.

After they placed their orders, the server told them there wouldn’t be enough food for all of them, so they should get a few more items.

Finally, they went to a third new restaurant more recently. They tried to order an additional food item, but the restaurant was out of it. So, they decided to stick with their original order. However, the server pointed out how light their meal was.

“I understand, and I appreciate the hustle, that the more I order, the bigger the check is. But I’m a big girl, okay? I know what I need to eat,” stated Alanna.

qunica.com – stock.adobe.com – illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.

Several TikTok users shared similar bad experiences in restaurants, where they were not treated as valued customers.

“I noticed this specifically in Denver when visiting from Portland! It’s like they’re trying to force a certain ‘experience’ and are super rigid about it, sacrificing the real hospitality element,” commented one user.

“Twelve of us took up two tables, and we decided to separate by gender. Every time they brought out the food, they put all the meat at the guys’ table and all the veggies on the girls’. Never went back,” wrote another.

“I had a waiter and chef yell at me for ordering two orders of naan. The waiter insisted one order was enough for two people. And when we pushed back, he went and got the chef to yell at us too,” added a third.

Emily Chan By Emily Chan is a writer who covers lifestyle and news content. She graduated from Michigan State University with a ... More about Emily Chan