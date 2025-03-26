She Babysat For A Family Who Paid Her To Take Their Kid Out To Fancy Brunch On The Weekends

Michele Garza, who goes by @ogarza on TikTok, always has interesting stories about her time spent as a nanny in New York City, and one of the best ones from her is about her favorite babysitting gig.

Michele worked for a family who occasionally hired her to help them out in the Hamptons over the summers or randomly in the city throughout the year.

This family had two children, and their oldest was about three or four. On Saturdays and Sundays, this couple would want some downtime alone, or extra time to go back to sleep, so they hired Michele to come pick up their oldest son and take him out to brunch at various upscale eateries.

“And they would pay for brunch – we would go to this really nice restaurant in Tribeca and he normally had little activities that he would do,” Michele explained in her video.

“He was the most content kid who could just entertain himself. I would read the paper, we would have this leisurely brunch until he was ready to go, and then we would go over to this book store where you could pick a movie or a DVD, and they had a train set there and he would play for a little bit, and then we would head home.”

Michele would spend around two to three hours with the little boy during brunch, and the family would pay her $100.

Not only that, they paid the brunch bills too, so Michele got free brunch out of it! She says it was one of the “easiest” jobs ever.

In the comments section, some people weighed in with their fondest babysitting gigs.

“On Saturdays, I would babysit 3 kids so mom and dad could go grocery shopping alone. $10 an hour. Min wage was $3.15. We just watched cartoons,” one person added.

“Lol, I’ll always remember the one time a family left me $60 to take their 3-year-old to dinner,” someone else said.

“That sounds so fun! He must’ve loved it when you did this!” a third exclaimed.

