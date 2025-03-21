She Bought A Haunted Mirror From A Garage Sale

vfhnb12 - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only

After buying a mirror from a garage sale for $2, TikToker Kristen (@kristen.lemMon) thought it was a steal. However, she got more than she bargained for.

When she brought the mirror home, she realized there wasn’t really a good place to put it. So, she placed it in her bedroom, where it faced the bed.

That night, she and her husband were lying in bed when their daughter randomly woke up at around 11:30 p.m. Her husband got up to tend to her. After a little while, Kristen heard a door open and close. She assumed it was her son waking up.

But when she looked in the hallway, her son was still asleep, and it looked like none of the doors had been touched.

The next morning, Kristen’s husband asked why she had come into their daughter’s room and kicked him last night. Confused, Kristen told him that she hadn’t done any kicking.

As time went on, Kristen started having horribly intense nightmares about witches attacking her family. Then, one night, she was sitting at the kitchen counter when she began hearing beeping noises.

She realized that her kids’ toy phone was going off. She took the toy phone and threw it outside into the front yard, where she would deal with it in the morning.

In the morning, the phone was working normally and was no longer making random beeping sounds. Kristen decided it was time to finally get rid of the mirror, which was definitely haunted.

She found someone who wanted to take the mirror, and after they picked it up, her whole house felt cleansed.

vfhnb12 – stock.adobe.com – illustrative purposes only

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.

She then prayed over every room in the house and used anointing oil to draw a cross on every door to get rid of any evil energy that may still be lingering.

From now on, Kristen will never buy a secondhand mirror or have a mirror facing her bed again. In the comments section, several TikTok users shared their spooky experiences with paranormal activity.

“This happened to me! Luckily, my dog instantly let us know he saw something—I instantly believed him and got rid of it. My dog instantly went back to normal. Mirror was in our house for a total of 2-3 hours,” commented one user.

“I saged my old house when I saw a shadowy figure on my bed and felt a heavy, intense presence. This was after my husband told me he saw the same thing (sees shadows regularly) the next morning,” stated another.

“My entire closet doors are mirrors. And my bed is right next to it. The house we live in has mirrored closet doors. When my son was little, I used to cover up his closet door with a blanket,” added a third.

Emily Chan By Emily Chan is a writer who covers lifestyle and news content. She graduated from Michigan State University with a ... More about Emily Chan