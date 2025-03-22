She Collected Her Bunny’s Fur And Turned It Into A Hat

A 29-year-old woman named Josie Francis (@fuzzandfuzz) has come up with a creative way to clean up after her pet lionhead rabbit, and she’s documenting the whole process on TikTok!

Of course, her four-year-old bunny named Phoebe sheds a lot of fur, so Josie has been collecting it to make a beanie hat.

“So far, I’ve spent a year collecting her fur. I found someone to spin her fur into yarn. Then, I found someone to take the yarn and knit it into a beanie, and I’m about to see the final results,” Josie said.

In the video, she filmed herself removing the hat from a package while Phoebe was perched next to her on the couch.

The hat featured long, scarf-style ties, and the person who had made the beanie even created an adorable miniature version for Phoebe. Now, owner and pet can sport matching hats.

Josie put her beanie on, and then set Phoebe on her lap to fix the tiny hat over her ears. She also described her beanie as “buttery soft” and “luxurious.”

“So much love went into every step of this process, and I know it’s morbid, but one day, Phoebe won’t be here anymore, but I will have this beanie until the end of time,” explained Josie.

According to the American Rabbit Breeders Association, the most distinctive trait of lionhead rabbits is the mane of fur encircling their heads, making them look like a male lion.

They require more grooming than other rabbits because of their long fur. It should be brushed two to three times a week. When they molt in the spring and fall, they need to be brushed daily.

Lionhead rabbits are the product of breeding a Swiss fox rabbit with a Netherland Dwarf rabbit and were originally developed in France and Belgium.

They came to the United States in the late 1990s. The lifespan of lionhead rabbits is between seven and nine years.

In the comments section, some TikTok users shared how they incorporated a piece of their beloved pets into things they wear.

“My friend has angora rabbits, and this is exactly how she collects their fur. It’s incredibly soft, and her little floofs have a very happy life. We can make ethical clothing from living animals!” exclaimed one user.

“I was knitting a shawl last year with my bunny in my lap. A bit of fur landed on my work, so I carefully tucked it in. Now, I have a pink shawl with a tiny bit of white from my bunny who has passed away,” commented another.

“It’s not crazy; I have my dead dog’s tooth as a charm on my necklace,” added a third.

