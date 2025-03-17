She Dumped Her Boyfriend After Finding A Random Girl In Their Bed

If you came home one day and found a random person in your bed that your partner invited over, how would you handle that?

This 26-year-old woman is headed off to London with her sister today, and since her sister lives closer to the airport than she does, she went to stay with her yesterday.

When she noticed she had left her passport at the apartment she shares with her 27-year-old boyfriend, she had enough time to go grab it and make her flight.

“I texted him this morning to let him know I was coming back to get my passport, but he didn’t respond,” she explained.

“When I got there, he looked really antsy and suspicious. I went into our bedroom and found a woman I didn’t recognize lying in our bed (fully clothed). I just went on autopilot, grabbed my passport, told him “We’re over” and left.”

Her boyfriend instantly started blowing her phone up and insisting that this random girl was a good friend of his – a lesbian who desperately needed somewhere to stay for a night.

She thinks her boyfriend’s a liar, as he never once talked about this friend that he has, and it seems so bizarre to her.

Her boyfriend promises that she’s making an enormous mistake by dumping him since he is telling her the whole truth.

She feels so puzzled and hurt though, and she and her boyfriend have a rule that they’re not allowed to have guests over without consulting the other person, so he crossed that line too.

He’s begging for me to hear him out and is apologizing, but this whole situation is not right. So, [am I the jerk] for leaving him?” she wondered.

“Should I believe his explanation, or is my gut telling me the truth? We just signed the lease two months ago, and I’m literally leaving the country today, so it’s a horrible and stressful situation.”

