Her Neighbor Freaked Out On Her After She Said Her Disrespectful Kids Can No Longer Use Her Pool

A year ago, this woman purchased her home, and she was so happy that it came along with a pool. Where she lives, it’s currently summer.

She’s maintained her pool, paid to keep it in good, working order, and now she’s using it basically every single day.

“A few weeks ago, my neighbor Karen asked if her kids (8, 10, and 12) could use my pool since they don’t have one,” she explained.

“I wasn’t thrilled about the idea, but I agreed as long as they followed a few simple rules ask before coming over, have an adult present, and don’t trash the pool or try to sneak in when I’m not home.”

Initially, there were no issues. The kids would come over to her house, have a blast, and then go home. However, she then started finding the kids in her pool when she was not home.

One day after she got home from work, there the kids were, swimming all by themselves without Karen anywhere to be found.

On another occasion, the kids were tossing food into the water. She tried to speak to Karen about everything, but she dismissed her before mentioning the kids wouldn’t do anything like that again.

Last Saturday, she got up early, walked out into her yard, and was shocked to see the kids in the pool all alone yet again.

She got the kids out of her pool and went right over to Karen’s place to tell her that the kids were no longer welcome to use her pool.

“She flipped out, calling me dramatic and selfish because it’s just a pool, and they’re just kids having fun. But I don’t care,” she continued.

“It’s my property, my responsibility, and I gave them more than enough chances. If I can’t trust them to respect my rules, why should I keep letting them in?”

“Now some neighbors think I’m being harsh, but honestly, how many chances was I supposed to give? Am I really the bad guy for not wanting to deal with this anymore?”

