She Filed A Complaint Against An ER Doctor After The Woman Humiliated Her And Said Her Symptoms Were All In Her Head

A week ago, this 29-year-old woman welcomed her baby into the world. While giving birth itself was smooth sailing, dealing with the aftermath has proven challenging for her.

She’s been suffering from a nagging headache and her hands, feet, and legs are super swollen. The swelling is so out of control it feels as if her limbs are falling asleep when she walks.

Last Sunday, she checked her blood pressure and it was sky-high. A day later, it had gone up even further, so she was worried enough to call her doctor, who said she should take a trip to the hospital so she could make sure she wasn’t suffering from hypertension or something worse.

As soon as she got to the ER, nobody really could help her. They seemed confused and sent her to the labor and delivery section, where she waited for an hour.

Her blood pressure had gone down by then, and when a doctor saw her, this woman told her all of her symptoms were really normal and treated her in a dismissive fashion.

The nurse piped up about how she had been on medication to treat her anxiety, yet her therapist encouraged her to quit after a year since she had improved.

Well, the doctor was obsessed with this fact and kept asking her why she stopped taking the medication while asserting she had postpartum depression.

She responded that she was not depressed, but the doctor kept on insisting that she had to be. From there, the doctor told her that the blood pressure machine she had at home was somehow not accurate, even though it wasn’t old at all.

“When I said it was fairly new, she asked why I even owned one. I was stunned—doesn’t everyone have a blood pressure monitor as part of a basic first aid kit? She then accused me of buying the machine just to have something to worry about and claimed my high readings were due to my own anticipation,” she explained.

“She insisted that I was fine and needed to get back on antidepressants. She was almost yelling at me, making me feel humiliated and dismissed.”

The doctor declined to run more tests, even though she asked. The doctor added she probably had high blood pressure in the first place since she had been outside before coming to the hospital.

Sensing her irritation, the doctor grudgingly offered to let her stay at the hospital for another hour so they could re-check her blood pressure while telling her she was perfectly fine though.

She once more asked for additional tests before leaving, and the doctor shut her down all over again before launching into a lecture about how she had to go back on her medication.

She was so upset she went home and phoned her doctor who had sent her there, and he didn’t agree with anything that had been done to her.

He actually asked that she go back to the ER, but she began to question if the doctor she had just seen was right and if she was making everything up in her head.

However, she did go to a second ER, and thank goodness she did.

“They immediately ran blood and urine tests. The results showed excessive protein in my urine, along with liver and kidney dysfunction. When I arrived, my blood pressure was 166/120,” she continued.

“That night, I was furious. I could have died. If I hadn’t gone to the second ER, I might not have been able to watch my baby grow, all because one doctor dismissed my symptoms as “in my head.” I wrote a detailed email to the hospital director about my experience, and the next morning, I received a call informing me that they had filed a formal complaint.”

“Some friends think I overreacted, saying my complaint won’t change anything and that it was a waste of time. Others support me, arguing that too many women die from being dismissed like this. So, did I go too far?”

