He Doesn’t Want His Disabled Stepbrother Staying With Him Since He’s Too Much To Deal With, And Now His Mom And Stepdad Are Mad At Him

Six years ago, this 20-year-old man’s mother got married to her husband, Luke. But he didn’t just gain a new stepfather; he also got a stepbrother, Rhett, who’s currently 17 years old.

And while Rhett immediately took a liking to him, he found his stepbrother a bit overwhelming due to his intellectual disability.

That’s why he’s refusing to let Rhett come and stay at his house for a few days, and it’s causing a lot of tension between him, his mom, and Luke.

For a bit of background on his stepbrother: Rhett isn’t able to live entirely on his own and will always need assistance with certain things. But according to him, the teen is also more independent than people tend to anticipate.

“That’s because Rhett acts like a really young kid, and he gets clingy like a much younger kid when he likes someone,” he explained.

This is precisely what happened after his mom tied the knot with Luke. Rhett quickly became really fond of him and, in the process, extremely clingy.

At the time, his mom found it sweet; meanwhile, Luke saw how he wasn’t willing to embrace Rhett and such a high level of attachment, and he didn’t like that.

Regardless, Rhett’s fondness for him never wavered. His stepbrother would scream and cry whenever he returned to his dad’s house, where he primarily lived, and sometimes, Rhett would even try to follow him there.

“It was a whole ordeal that made me spend less time at mom’s house. Which made Rhett more clingy whenever I was there or whenever he saw me,” he recalled.

Plus, on other occasions, Rhett would “seek him out” at school or wander away from his mom and Luke if he spotted him out in public, like with friends at the mall, and try to follow him.

This behavior ultimately made him view his stepbrother as “too much,” and he never truly bonded with him. His mother kept pushing him to regard Rhett as his brother, but he simply didn’t.

Then, things got even more complicated when he moved into his own place last year. His mom wouldn’t stop talking about how much Rhett missed him and wanted to spend time with him. This led both his mom and Luke to bring up the idea of his stepbrother staying with him for a few days.

“They said they would give me money so I wouldn’t face any financial trouble having him. But they think he would have such a great time, and he’d get more of me,” he detailed.

Honestly, though, he flat-out admitted that he wasn’t comfortable having Rhett at his house. And in response, Luke blew up at him and claimed that Rhett deserved a better brother.

His mom wouldn’t back down, either, and asked him to agree to the stay for both her and Rhett. Apparently, she stated that it would “make her whole year” if he finally embraced his stepbrother.

“I told her I didn’t want to deal with having a shadow again. She told me that it was so sad because Rhett would light up my life if I gave him a chance and just loved him,” he vented.

Moreover, his mom argued that it’d be good for him to stop acting so negatively and help make Rhett, whom she called a “special person,” really happy for once.

And now that both his mom and stepdad are against him on this, he’s been left questioning whether not letting Rhett stay at his place is justified or truly does make him a jerk.

Should he try to force a more “brotherly” relationship with Rhett to make his family happy, or does that have to come naturally? Is it fair that his mom and stepdad are trying to cross his boundaries? What advice would you give him?

