His Dad Screamed At Him For Refusing To Babysit For His Fiancée, Who Was Forced To Cancel Her Plans

Sascha Burkard - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

This 17-year-old young man had always lived with his disabled mother until one year ago, when she was put in a care home that’s similar to a hospice. At that point, he was forced to move in with his father, who had never played a large role in his life.

To this day, they don’t have a typical father-son relationship, either, and he doesn’t really get to be a normal teen. Apparently, he’s expected to be “self-sufficient” and pay for his own expenses or get his maternal grandparents to help him out.

He believes the situation is extremely “messed up,” too, because his father only wants him living at his house now to avoid paying child support.

“My grandparents even promised they wouldn’t ask for child support, but he was like, ‘No,’ and he was smug about being my dad and how he’d win over them anyway,” he detailed.

So, now that he’s been backed into such an unfortunate corner, he has no interest in helping out with childcare for his father and his father’s fiancée.

For some background, his father is currently engaged to a woman with two kids. She had her 3-year-old with a different man, and her 6-month-old baby with his dad. He just so happened to move in at the same time his father’s fiancée did as well.

“I don’t know much about her, and I don’t spend time around her or the kids,” he noted.

Yet, when he had off from work last Saturday, he was approached and told that he needed to babysit the two children since his father and his father’s fiancée had things going on. Then, his father left the house first, and his father’s fiancée claimed that she’d be gone for around six hours.

She also started telling him about the routines and schedules of the two kids, but he didn’t stick around long enough to listen. Rather, he flat-out refused to babysit and walked out.

“I didn’t have anything planned, but I was not willing to babysit, and I dipped before she could leave. She tried yelling after me, but I kept going, and I didn’t go back to the house until it was late,” he recalled.

Nonetheless, his father and his father’s fiancée were home by then, and they both proceeded to scream at him. They argued that he had no right to leave and abandon the kids without a babysitter.

He pointed out that his father’s fiancée was still home, so the children were never actually left alone, and stated that he wasn’t required to help watch them anyway.

“I told them I won’t ever babysit, so they better find someone for when they need it, because it won’t be me, and I will leave every single time,” he revealed.

Rather than backing down, his father’s fiancée just kept trying to make him feel guilty by talking about how she had to cancel her plans. Plus, she got her sister, whom he’s never even met before, involved.

In fact, her sister came over, called him a jerk, and accused him of taking his “daddy issues” out on everyone. He just rolled his eyes, packed up all of his things, and left his dad’s house.

“I’m hoping my dad doesn’t try taking this to custody court, and if he does, I hope he gets a date after I turn 18 and it’s a waste of time,” he vented.

On the other hand, though, he admits that his father’s fiancée didn’t really do anything to him, and he realizes she might’ve just appreciated some help with childcare. That’s why he can’t help but wonder whether leaving and refusing to babysit her kids was justified or really a rude move.

Does it seem like his dad wants him living there just so they can benefit from a built-in babysitter? Are their kids his responsibility? What advice would you give him?

