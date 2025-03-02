She Got A $3 Tip After Having To Babysit A Group Of Adults She Was Waiting On

Monkey Business - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual people

A 27-year-old woman named Kelsey (@drpeppermamii) works as a server in Utah, and she’s on TikTok dishing about how she only received a $3 tip after essentially babysitting a group of adults. As a server, Kelsey is paid $2.13 an hour, so she really relies on tips from customers.

One day, a group of people in their twenties came to the restaurant. After getting them seated, Kelsey noted that they seemed to have a little trouble with comprehending certain things.

Then, at one point, they were being rowdy in the middle of the walkway and were even standing on each other.

Kelsey and her coworkers were flabbergasted by their behavior. She had to tell them to stop for their own safety and the safety of others around them. Next, they started snorting the sugar packets and made a huge mess.

She let them know that she was the one who had to replace all the sugar packets and that they were supposed to be used for food and drink.

When she eventually dropped off the check at their table, she saw that they were pouring mustard all over the table and the napkins.

Kelsey decided to remove all the seasonings and condiments from their table to prevent any further messes from being made.

In the end, they left her a $3 tip, which was more than she had been expecting. She was in the bathroom when they left.

She went over to clean the table and saw that they had written a message on the check: “Thank you, wish you would have been kinder.”

Kelsey showed the message to her manager, who had been aware of the whole situation. The restaurant required people to make accounts in order to dine there, so they looked up that table’s account and found that this type of behavior was a common occurrence.

Now, their account has been suspended. The next time they come in, they will be greeted by a manager and consulted on basic restaurant etiquette.

In the comments section, several TikTok users shared their own experiences of people behaving inappropriately in restaurants.

“I was 16, and my bf at the time poured all of the salt on the table, and I got up and left, and he didn’t get why I was so mad. Also, they were older than me, and I didn’t get why they thought it was okay to sit there and do that,” commented one user.

“I once had two grown men come into my store, grab a bouncy ball from the impulse bin, and spike it off the floor directly into the fluorescent lights 30 feet above my head. Nobody knows how to act,” wrote another.

“I had a similar experience serving three teenage boys. They all paid in ONLY COINS and used the ketchup bottle to write ‘terrible service’ on their plate. And did not tip,” stated a third.

