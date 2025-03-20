She Got Into A Fight With Her Neighbor After He Hit On Her Teen Daughter

annanahabed - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

Five years ago, this 38-year-old woman and her 16-year-old daughter, Mia, moved into their neighborhood, and it’s a quiet slice of suburbia.

She was always under the impression that her area was normal and safe. Now, she’s raised Mia to speak her mind if she witnesses anything that makes her uneasy.

Several weeks ago, she realized her 42-year-old neighbor, Dave, was acting strange about Mia. He was always friendly, but then he went out of his way to talk to Mia when she was in the yard.

“At first, I didn’t think much of it, but then things started to feel off. I’d see the way he looked at her sometimes, and I could tell there was something more to it,” she explained.

“Then, a few days ago, Mia came to me. She looked a little shaken, like she had something on her mind but wasn’t sure how to say it. Finally, she told me that Dave had been making comments to her that made her uncomfortable.”

“It started with him complimenting her appearance nothing too bad, but it was getting weird. He’d ask her things like if she was seeing anyone and mention how “grown-up” she looked. Then, it got worse. Mia told me he asked her if she ever thought about dating older guys and even joked about how he “could teach her a thing or two” about life.”

Mia was thoroughly grossed out about Dave hitting on her, but since she wasn’t sure how to deal with his advances, she started staying away from him.

She felt ill when Mia relayed this to her and she jumped in to handle the situation. She wasn’t willing to pretend that Dave wasn’t being creepy.

She ensured that Mia knew she had done nothing wrong and that it was a smart move to share this information with her.

annanahabed – stock.adobe.com – illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.

She was seething on the inside and the following day, she marched over to Dave’s house and knocked on his door.

Dave opened his front door, and it was as if he already was aware of why she was looking to speak to him. She didn’t waste time on pleasantries – she just said she knew what Dave was saying to Mia, and it wasn’t cool.

“At first, he tried to deny it, but it was clear from the look on his face that he was guilty. He kept saying it was all “harmless” and that I was overreacting, but I wasn’t having any of it,” she said.

“I told him if he didn’t stop, I would report him, and he’d regret it. The conversation got really heated. He started raising his voice, telling me that I was “taking it all the wrong way,” but I didn’t care.”

“I told him his behavior was predatory, and he had no right to make my daughter feel that way. He tried to apologize, but by that point, I was so angry I just walked away.”

She’s concerned that she didn’t do the right thing confronting Dave in his home and she thinks she should have involved the police.

What do you think?

You can read the original post below.

Pictured above is a screenshot of the original post for you to read

Pictured above is a second screenshot of the original post for you to read

Bre Avery Zacharski By Hi, I'm Bre, Chip Chick's CEO! I have a degree in Textile/Surface Design from The Fashion Institute of Technology. ... More about Bre Avery Zacharski