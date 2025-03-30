She Got Pranked By A Mom And Daughter While Working As A Waitress, And They Filmed The Incident For Social Media

Southworks - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

As a server, TikToker Kaitlynn (@kadiekaii) has witnessed her fair share of atrocities in the restaurant industry. One night, she had a mother and daughter sit in her section. Together, they racked up a $100 bill.

Toward the end of the meal, Kaitlynn brought the check over to them, walked away for a couple of minutes, and then returned to collect their payment.

When she got to their table, she glanced down and saw herself on the daughter’s phone screen. She realized that she was on her TikTok Live.

The daughter talked to the camera, saying that she didn’t think she would be able to afford the bill. Kaitlynn went to get her manager to deal with the situation.

When the manager approached their table, the daughter claimed that they were just pranking Kaitlynn and wanted to record her reaction. They finally handed over their card for payment.

The manager gave Kaitlynn their credit card, which she processed, and then returned to them. As the mother and daughter were leaving, they were still on TikTok Live and started saying that Kaitlynn did not give their credit card back to them.

That was when they ended the livestream and waved at her. They left her a $5 tip on a $100 bill.

Several people in the comments section shared the times when others tried to record them while they were at work.

“I used to work nights in a garage and once came back to a phone held up in the window. The guy asked me to say something as an intro, he says he’s a big YouTuber—I declined but I’m so worried that there’s footage of me out there like…it’s not okay!!!!” exclaimed one person.

Southworks – stock.adobe.com – illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.

“Welcome to the teacher world, kids have been live streaming us to get reactions for about 5 years,” commented another.

“We had someone insist we never gave them back their card, and the funny part was that we hadn’t even cashed them out. They started recording me, and I had to have them open their wallets,” stated a third.

Emily Chan By Emily Chan is a writer who covers lifestyle and news content. She graduated from Michigan State University with a ... More about Emily Chan