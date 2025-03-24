She Humiliated Her Stepmom At A Family Dinner After She Made A Nasty Comment About Her Late Mom

Olga - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

Eight years ago, this 18-year-old girl sadly lost her mom, and it’s a touchy subject for her to discuss to this day. She currently lives with her dad and her 43-year-old stepmom.

Her dad met her stepmom just a few years after her mom passed away, and while she’s polite to her stepmom, they’re hardly best friends.

“She’s always had this weird vibe — like she’s trying to compete with my mom even though my mom isn’t here,” she explained.

“She gets snippy when I talk about her or wear anything that belonged to her (like my mom’s old necklace I wear basically every day).”

Several evenings ago, she went out to a family dinner, and her dad, stepmom, and stepmom’s parents were all present.

Her stepmom’s mom spotted the necklace she was wearing and questioned her about it. She replied that the necklace belonged to her late mom, and she was gifted the piece of jewelry prior to her mom’s passing.

She added that she wears the necklace every single day. Her stepmom quickly interjected with a nasty comment of her own.

“Well, technically I’m your mom now. I’ve done more mothering in the last 8 years than she did in 10,” her stepmom added.

Everyone sitting at the table fell silent, but she just laughed and told her stepmom that if acting like a mom is all about pretending her biological mom never existed, then she’s killing it in her role.

Her stepmom looked like she had hit her, and her stepmom’s mom let out a gasp. Her dad jumped in and tried to force her to say sorry, but she declined.

“I said I was tired of her acting like my mom never existed, and I wasn’t going to play along anymore,” she continued.

“Now my stepmom is barely speaking to me, and my dad says I “need to be the bigger person” because “she’s just trying to connect.”

“But to me, that didn’t feel like connection — that felt like erasure. [Am I the jerk] for calling her out in front of everyone?”

