Her Husband Confessed That He’s In Love With Another Woman

Daniel Jedzura - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

Throughout the last two or three months, this woman and her husband have split up. They’re still living under the same roof and they are still technically married.

She’s currently pregnant, and she has a toddler with her husband. They have been with one another for the last eight years, and they have encountered their fair share of issues like every normal couple.

She can’t say that over time, her husband has shown her any red flags. Right before she learned that she was pregnant with their second child, her husband began having more to drink and also going out a lot more frequently. Then when she told him she was pregnant, that behavior increased.

One evening, they got into a fight when her husband spent all night out partying, and then her husband told her that he wanted to take a break.

They’ve been simply co-parenting ever since, and her husband said they could go to counseling together.

“Well, tonight we [slept together] and in the middle of it, he stopped and said he couldn’t do it,” she explained.

“I asked if maybe we rushed back into it and he said no I’m just not in love with you, I love you but I’m in love with someone else and started to talk to this girl around 2 months ago but has only gotten to know her nothing physical.”

“He also said he’s been out of love with me for years and he’s torn now because he wants to be happy but if he chooses that he will lose his family. My heart is shattered, we have counseling in the morning and now I just don’t what to say or feel.”

Her husband has stated that counseling will be their last attempt to save their marriage, but he cannot guarantee that his feelings for her will change.

She just cannot understand why her husband strung her along and why he had children with her when he knew he had fallen out of love already.

What advice do you have for her?

