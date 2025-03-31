She Lived In A Haunted House Built On Top Of An Old Military Graveyard, And She Used To Hear Footsteps And Breathing In Her Ear

TikToker Lois (@loiis.layne) is sharing a terrifying ghost story that began 20 years ago. It was sent to her by a woman named Jacqueline.

When Jacqueline was seven years old, her mother and stepfather purchased a brand-new home. Immediately upon moving in, something felt off and just plain creepy about the place.

She got the feeling that she was being watched. Birds and bats would also fly into the house during the middle of the night.

The family’s things also mysteriously started to go missing. After a couple of months of living in the house, the creepiness began to escalate. Jacqueline and her stepsister shared a room with bunk beds and a walk-in bathroom.

They would often wake up in the middle of the night to the sound of the shower’s glass door slamming shut. There were also drawers at the bottom of their bunk bed that opened and closed repeatedly for five to 10 minutes at a time.

The noise got to be so loud that their parents once came in to see what was going on. They saw the girls huddled together on the top bunk, bawling their eyes out. They tried to explain the strange circumstances, but their parents did not believe them.

It reached the point where the girls started to hear footsteps around their bed. While they were trying to sleep, they would regularly hear someone breathing in their ears.

The worst instance occurred when Jacqueline was dropped off at the house at five in the morning because her dad had to go in to work early. She climbed into the top bunk and tried to go back to sleep when she heard the footsteps once more.

She pulled the blanket over her head and ignored the noise until she heard what sounded like hooves coming up the ladder to the top bunk.

She could feel the bed shifting as whatever it was made its way up the ladder. She then felt the bed sink in as the ghost crawled on top of her.

She could also hear its breathing and felt it staring at her the whole time. Eventually, it climbed back down and walked toward the bedroom door. When she peeked out from under the blanket, there was absolutely nothing in sight.

Her mother was the next victim. While her mom was in the laundry room, the door slammed shut and locked itself from the outside, trapping her in. The doors of the washer and dryer kept opening and closing by themselves.

That same day, she moved a bunch of shampoo bottles out of the shower and set them behind her so she could clean.

When she turned around, the bottles were all perfectly lined up. Soon after this, she also began hearing footsteps around her bed and the breathing in her ear. She refused to stay home alone.

The stepdad still did not believe them until one night, when they heard someone sprinting up and down the stairs.

He grabbed his gun and searched the house for an intruder, but couldn’t find one. This happened so many times that he finally agreed to move out.

It turned out that the house was built on an old military graveyard and a Native American burial ground. Jacqueline now lives across the world, and she and her mom still hear breathing in their ear from time to time.

Jacqueline believes that the ghost somehow latched onto her family. Whenever she gets really sick or stressed out, the creepy paranormal activity starts to happen again.

