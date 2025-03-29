She Refused To Accept The Roses Her Husband Bought Her After He Ditched Her While She Was Getting Surgery

This woman recently learned that she had cancer, and so she had to have a lumpectomy performed. Her husband did drop her off at the hospital, so she could have the surgery done.

However, he ditched her there under the guise of having to go run some errands. She was scared to find out that she had cancer, and she was nervous about the surgery on top of that.

While she was getting prepped to go under the knife, her husband promised he would be “right back,” and he left her there alone.

After she was finished, one of the nurses asked if she would like her husband to sit with her until she was ready to go.

“I said yes, but she came back and said she couldn’t find him. I sat in the room by myself for an hour, and he still didn’t show,” she explained.

“I went into surgery without any reassurance from him, no kiss on the cheek with an “I love you” or “everything will be okay.” It was such a lonely feeling, and I was wishing that I had brought my mom with me instead.”

Surgery took about an hour, and while she was waking up from her anesthesia in the recovery room, she noticed her husband was still missing.

She began to grow concerned. A nurse told her that she had called her husband, yet he failed to pick up. This nurse appeared to be annoyed that her husband was nowhere to be found.

This nurse then began to tell her about her post-surgery instructions, but she wasn’t really paying attention, as she was so worried about her husband.

Half an hour later, the nurse came back up to her and said they still were unable to get a hold of her husband on his phone, but if he wasn’t able to pick her up soon, she would have to stay at the hospital, as a big storm was headed their way.

She started to cry, as she desperately wanted to be at home instead of being locked down in the hospital because of the bad storm.

“Ten more minutes go by and he waltzes in with a dozen roses, like he was the most thoughtful husband ever,” she said.

“When I asked where he was, he told me he was at the bar because he was hungry for one of their delicious burgers. I told him that I had been waiting alone throughout the whole ordeal, and that he should have been there for me.”

“He said he was sorry and held out the roses. I told him he could take the roses and shove it, and that I was never having him come with me during a medical procedure ever again, because he SUCKED.”

There she was, having surgery, while her husband was out getting beer and a burger. She cried the whole way home.

She’s left wondering if it was mean of her to refuse to accept the roses her husband bought her after he left her all alone at the hospital.

What do you think?

