She Told Off Her Rich Influencer Friend For Charging Her For Dinner

Mongkol - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only

This girl has a group of friends, one of whom is a successful influencer. Her influencer friend loves to brag about how rich she is, in addition to her vacations, cars, and various boyfriends.

She and the rest of their friends simply listen to this girl brag, but they’re never offended by her showing off.

“Recently, this friend snagged an extremely rich boyfriend, and she proceeded to move into his multi-million-dollar mansion,” she explained.

“She was so excited and posted pictures of the pool, jacuzzi, etc. She invited us to her new house and specifically said, “I want to invite all of you for dinner at my new house with my BF!” The rest of us accepted the invitation and came to the house.”

“All the wealth she told [us] about really existed, and her BF was nice. He didn’t stay throughout as he had paperwork to finish in his room.”

It took a while to drive to her friend’s mansion, so when dinner rolled around, they were all starving. Her influencer friend then pulled her phone out and stated she would buy them drinks and food from a local store.

She thought it was weird that her friend hadn’t already made food for all of them, especially since there were a number of maids at the mansion to help out with that.

Also, her friend didn’t offer them any drinks – they had to order them from the store. When the food finally arrived, it was ice cold.

Other than that, the evening was fine. When the night was over and they all went home, her influencer friend quickly texted them all, demanding that they reimburse her for the drinks and food they ordered.

“The first thing that came to my mind was annoyance! She gave us the impression that she would SERVE US DINNER AT HER BF’s MULTIMILLION MANSION, but it just ended up with each of us paying for our dinner!” she exclaimed.

“What sort of hostess was she? I felt that her invitation was misleading. I wasn’t expecting a 10-course dinner, but social convention would imply that at least some simple food and water would be served for the GUESTS and GUESTS would NOT BE CHARGED.”

“We transferred her the money and then I sarcastically texted in the group chat saying, “Oh wow, if I knew we were all paying for our individual meals, we could have met at a restaurant for dinner! I guess all that wealth in the house was just for show!” Then I left the group chat.”

She has not seen her influencer friend since that night, but she’s still wondering if she was wrong to have called her out like that.

