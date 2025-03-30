She Used To Live In The Middle Of Nowhere, And A Man Nearly Robbed Her House While She Was Home Alone

Don - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only

Eight years ago, TikToker Jodi Rollins (@getjodi) and her husband lived in a rural area in the middle of nowhere. Her husband worked really long hours, so she would often be at home by herself.

There was also a prison located about three or four miles away from their home, which only added to her unease. No neighbors were around for at least a mile.

When her husband came home for lunch, he had to drive up a dirt path, creating a large dust cloud in front of the house. The dust cloud always tipped her off to his arrival.

One afternoon, she decided to take a bath. After stripping off her clothes, her dog started barking fiercely. There was no dust cloud surrounding the front window, and her husband had just left a couple of hours ago, so it couldn’t be his arrival sending the dog into a frenzy.

Jodi went into the bedroom, where there was a glass door that led out to the back patio. When she moved the curtain aside to peek out, she saw a strange man standing there. In a voice that felt like it wasn’t her own, she asked the man what he was doing there through the glass.

The man stammered for words and then raced away. She called her husband to tell him about the incident and kept looking out the windows to track the man’s movements. He walked quickly over to a car parked down the road with its hood up.

She then called the police, and when they arrived to question the man, he feigned ignorance. He told the police that his car broke down and he needed some water, which was why he was in Jodi’s backyard.

This did not make any sense because there was a hose in the front yard he could’ve used. He also did not knock on the door or ring the doorbell.

Jodi believes he was looking for an opportunity to rob the house because it looked like no one was home.

Some TikTok users shared scary stories about break-ins that they were able to ward off with their quick thinking and reactions.

“I was up early in the bathroom on a warm summer morning. There are bars on all the back windows. The window is raised. I hear feet kicking the wall outside of the window. I look around the shade…there are hands gripping the bars. I could not see the face, but the person had climbed the bars to the 2nd floor. I screamed; they jumped down,” wrote one user.

“I lived alone with my cat, heard someone trying to pick the front door lock, I mimicked the bark of a German Shepherd, lol (I groom dogs),” commented another.

