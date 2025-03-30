He Went On A Neverending Date, And The Entire Time, He Was Trying To Figure Out How To Escape The Girl

Jacob Lund - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

Most dates come to a natural conclusion, but TikToker Emma (@emmawahlburger) interviewed a guy about a date he went on that never ended, and it came with a plot twist that no one saw coming.

A long time ago, a girl reached out to him, hinting that she wanted to go on a date to the botanical gardens. He got tickets for them to go, and they were excited to see the cherry blossoms.

But there turned out to be no cherry blossoms, and the girl complained that the gardens were boring. He suggested that they go out to a restaurant.

He waited to see if she would leave, but she didn’t.

Afterward, they went back to his place, which was not far from the restaurant. They watched a movie and ended up falling asleep on the couch.

When he woke up the next morning, she was still there. He thought that she would probably leave soon. She asked him to walk her back home.

As they were walking, she announced that she wanted to continue spending time with him and suggested that they keep going.

They walked for about 10 miles. The whole time, he tried to think of ways to escape this neverending date. To this day, they are still together, and the girl he is with is actually Emma!

In the comments section, a few TikTok users shared similar dating stories but without the happy ending.

“Once I woke up at this guy’s house, who I was running around with, hungover in club clothes, and it was raining and a game day, no Ubers. I was stuck there and had to watch the game,” commented one user.

“Oh, I got one! So I met this guy in a hippie gem shop, got his email, and we met up at what I later learned was a cult restaurant. He mainly ignored me and talked to the cashier about his religion. Not sure why I stayed, but I did. We went on a walk after, where he brought me to a community garden. I nearly lost it and noped out of there,” wrote another.

