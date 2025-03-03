She’s Not Letting Her Son Be In Her Ex-Husband’s Wedding After He Cheated On Her With A Guy

sonyachny - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual people

For eight years, this 30-year-old woman was married to her 31-year-old ex-husband, Art. She truly believed that their marriage was perfect, and they have a six-year-old son together named Jayce.

One day, she figured out that Art was conducting an affair with Ray, the 28-year-old little brother of his best friend.

The affair had been going on for a year before she uncovered the evidence. Ray isn’t from the same country as them, so they didn’t meet him until New Year’s Eve five years ago. That evening was when Ray and Art forged a connection.

“A year later, I found messages on Art’s laptop – text after text, full of romance and explicit photos. When I confronted him, he didn’t even try to deny it,” she explained.

“He just paled and said, “I guess we need a divorce.” No apology, no attempt to fix things, nothing. Our divorce was finalized in 2021, and we now share custody of Jayce.”

“Since then, I’ve had to watch Art and Ray not only stay together but also integrate into our tight-knit friend group and family. It’s been brutal, but I’ve done my best to keep things civil for the sake of my son.”

Back in February, she attended a brunch with her friends. Art, Ray, and Art’s mom and dad were there as well.

Remember, they all still run in the same circles, as weird as that is. Anyway, at the brunch, Art and Ray told everyone that they were engaged.

Many of their mutual friends were thrilled for the couple, though some people shot her strange looks, as they were curious about her feelings on the matter.

sonyachny – stock.adobe.com – illustrative purposes only, not the actual people

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.

Ray and Art began sharing some of their wedding ideas, and Ray mentioned he would like Jayce to be the ring bearer.

Without thinking, she exclaimed that there was no way Jayce would be participating in their wedding, and every single person at the table stopped speaking.

“Then, years’ worth of bottled-up emotions just spilled out of me. I snapped, “I will not have my son be the ring bearer at your…wedding, Ray.” And then I stormed out,” she added.

“One of my friends followed me, but the rest just sat there, stunned. Since then, I’ve been getting messages saying I shouldn’t have “caused a scene” over something “so trivial” and that I should apologize to Ray.”

“Now that I’ve had some time to cool down, I’m wondering if I overreacted.”

Do you think she should say sorry?

You can read the original post below.

Pictured above is a screenshot of the original post for you to read

Bre Avery Zacharski By Hi, I'm Bre, Chip Chick's CEO! I have a degree in Textile/Surface Design from The Fashion Institute of Technology. ... More about Bre Avery Zacharski