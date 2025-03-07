She’s Worried Her Husband Married Her For Money After He Admitted He’s Retiring When She Hits A Certain Salary

This 31-year-old woman was recently having a conversation with her 37-year-old husband when out of the blue, he said he’s planning on retiring when she hits a certain salary.

She responded that she is not on board with this, as she doesn’t think it’s cool that he wants to sit at home all day doing nothing while she’s left being the breadwinner.

She doesn’t want a house husband – she wants a partner, and her husband does not have enough money saved up to be close to retiring at all.

She watched this exact situation play out with her own mom and dad, as her dad retired early while her mom worked, and it just caused a ton of issues with them.

“I always wanted my future husband to be hardworking and a provider, unlike my dad,” she explained. “In [a] few years I’ll be making double his [husband’s] salary, and I thought it shouldn’t be a big deal.”

“Even though I’d like it if he’ll be making as much as I do (he does have that option, but he says he doesn’t like to stress himself out); I thought I’d rather marry someone I love rather than focus on money.”

As soon as she did tell her husband she wasn’t alright with him choosing to be a house husband, he got mad at her.

She questioned her husband about what age he would aim to retire if they were not married, and he threw out 65.

She’s now concerned that her husband only married her for how much money she makes and has the potential to make, and perhaps he doesn’t have feelings for her.

“I have low self-esteem and this is making it worse. Does he even love me or is he with me because of my career?” she wondered.

“What If I had a low-paying job would he still stick with me? We’ve been in a long-distance relationship for 5 years and it’s been really challenging, now I doubt if money was one of his motivations for [getting] married, and IDK how to get over this.”

“Any advice on how to get over this? How do I stop feeling that he’s with me for the [potentially] comfortable lifestyle he’ll have because of my salary after he told me his plans to [quit work]?”

