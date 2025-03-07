Her Sister Started Sobbing When She Refused To Let Her Have The Engagement Ring Her Late Fiancé Got Her

Three years ago, this 30-year-old woman sadly lost her fiancé named Dorian after he got into a car accident. It was a heartbreaking thing for her to have to go through, and to this day, she’s still working to heal from losing him.

One of the only items left that she has to remember Dorian by is the beautiful engagement ring he purchased for her.

“I don’t wear it anymore, but I keep it in a box on my dresser because it means the world to me,” she explained.

A week ago, her 26-year-old little sister, Elara, got engaged. Their whole family was thrilled for Elara, however, Elara had a private conversation with her that left her shocked.

Elara pointed out that she is no longer using the engagement ring that Dorian proposed to her with, so Elara said she should allow her to have it.

Elara wants to take her engagement ring, remove the diamond, and make a new ring for herself with the precious stone.

“I just stared at her and asked if she was serious. She said yes because it would be a beautiful way to honor Dorian and also be practical since diamonds are expensive,” she added.

“I told her absolutely not. The ring is one of the last things I have of Dorian, and I’m not giving it away. She got upset and said I was being selfish.”

“Since I’m dating someone new now, I should be moving on and letting go of the past. I told her moving on does not mean erasing Dorian from my life.”

Elara started sobbing, and their mom came rushing over. Their mom sided with Elara instantly, while insisting that her engagement ring is allowing her to wallow around in her own grief.

Their mom feels that gifting the engagement ring to Elara will free her from her past and be a special thing to do for her sister.

She demanded that they both quit talking about the ring, but Elara is continuing to text her about it. Her sister feels she’s entitled to a “family heirloom” since their cousins received some.

Elara is also calling her mean for refusing to let her have the ring.

“My boyfriend, Cassian, is totally on my side and thinks Elara is being ridiculous, but half my family is acting like I’m the bad guy,” she continued.

Do you think she should allow Elara to have her engagement ring?

