The Net Worth Of Bianca Censori, Who May Or May Not Have Signed A Prenup

Instagram - @ye - pictured above Ye snaps a selfie including Bianca

About a week after Bianca Censori made headlines for the shockingly sheer dress she wore to the 67th Grammys, it was rumored that she and Kanye “Ye” West had split up.

However, the couple’s rep, Milo Yiannopolous, denied this allegation in a statement to The Hollywood Reporter.

“Ye and Bianca are in Los Angeles, about to enjoy Valentine’s Day together. Announcements about their private life will come from them directly, not unsourced rumors in the tabloid press,” he said back in February.

“Is this the fifth, or is it the sixth time the press has wrongly reported that Ye and Bianca are separating? I’ve lost track.”

Even if the pair aren’t going their separate ways, though, the possibility prompted many fans to question if they signed a prenuptial agreement and how much Bianca is worth herself.

To be clear, it’s unknown if Ye and Bianca have a prenup in place. What is known is Ye’s net worth, which is estimated to be approximately $400 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

He first spoke to Bianca, who holds a bachelor’s and master’s degree in architecture, after sliding into her DMs in 2020 and saying, “Come and work for me.”

She pursued her education at the University of Melbourne in Australia, where she was born, and ultimately became the Head of Architecture for Yeezy.

Bianca, who’s now 30, had previously founded her own business, Nylons Jewelry, while an undergrad student. It subsequently shut down in 2017.

Other gigs on her resume include working as a design consultant for Kelektiv from 2016 to 2017, a full-time position as a student architect at DP Toscano Architects for three years, and modeling.

Once Ye reached out to her in 2020, she moved to Los Angeles for her role at Yeezy. Exactly when the pair started dating remains murky, but Ye released a song referencing her last name, “Censori Overload (Someday We’ll All Be Free),” in December 2022.

Then, in early 2023, rumors began circulating that Ye and Bianca had actually gotten married in a private December 2022 ceremony.

The Daily Mail supposedly obtained confidential wedding documents, and they reportedly honeymooned at the Amangiri resort in Utah.

Bianca deactivated her social media accounts after she tied the knot with Ye, but according to her LinkedIn profile, she is still Yeezy’s Head of Architecture. Her net worth is estimated to be approximately $1 million.

