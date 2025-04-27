A Bride And Groom Tried To Charge Her $200 To Attend Their Wedding

prostooleh - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual people

Do you think a bride and groom have the right to charge their guests to attend their wedding? Personally, I feel like there’s nothing tackier.

This woman’s friends recently got engaged, and they had a wedding shower in order to celebrate. She and the rest of their group of friends were invited to attend, which added up to twelve people.

They’ve been close for the last eight years, but since they had never been to a wedding shower before, they had no clue what the etiquette was surrounding the gifts.

“We asked in the group chat and in person what we should bring, and got a vague answer that they’d prefer cash, but anything would be appreciated,” she explained.

So, she and her friends thought they could chip in together for presents for the wedding shower. The bride and groom didn’t make it clear that they only wanted cash or had expectations surrounding presents.

Additionally, they figured that since they were going to give the bride and groom at least $100 in cash as a gift for the wedding, it would be acceptable to bring a tiny present to the wedding shower.

For the wedding shower, they arrived with a card, jewelry, an Edible Arrangement, wine, and flowers as their gifts.

They all spent at least $15, but some friends put more money in. She knows it might seem cheap to you, but mostly they’re college kids or just starting out in life with not a lot of money to spend.

“The morning after the wedding shower, we get a message that to attend the wedding, it would be $200 per person and would not include drinks,” she added.

prostooleh – stock.adobe.com – illustrative purposes only, not the actual people

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.

“Nowhere on the wedding invite did it mention this. The invite itself said, ‘If you like, cash gifts are appreciated.’ After some deliberation, we decided we would not be paying this and sent a collective message that the $200 fee feels offensive, especially as we are also planning for and paying for the bachelorette, and the dress code is very specific and black tie, so buying an outfit for that would also add up.”

“I should also mention that even though none of us were asked to be in the bridal party, we still took responsibility for planning her bachelorette, and we were intending on paying for her, although we had not told her that yet. We get a message back that they decided to charge the fee because they feel we cheaped out at the wedding shower, and I guess they wanted to make sure we’d actually bring cash to the wedding.”

The bride and groom exited the group chat and blocked every single person, so she and the rest of her friends have chosen to skip the wedding and cancel the bachelorette.

She and her friends are not cheap at all, despite the fact that they’re not rich. She could see the bride and groom’s side if they showed up empty-handed, but they didn’t.

She and her friends are left wondering if it’s rude of them not to want to cough up $200 each to go to the wedding.

She thinks it’s a crazy amount of money to spend when drinks are separate and the wedding is basically down the street from them.

Oh, and the wedding ends at 9:30, then the venue kicks everyone out, so it’s not like it’s this costly, extravagant event.

“I also think there were better ways to handle it if they thought we were stingy about the wedding shower, rather than charging us a passive-aggressive fee,” she continued.

“Other things to know: Most of us are students or have just graduated and do not have full-time jobs, so money is on the tighter side.”

“Last year, they purchased a half-million-dollar house with no lawn and an unfinished basement. They were hiring a photographer friend for 1/4 of the price ( who won’t be attending now).”

What do you think?

You can read the original post below.

Pictured above is a screenshot of the original post for you to read

Pictured above is a second screenshot of the original post for you to read





Bre Avery Zacharski By Hi, I'm Bre, Chip Chick's CEO! I have a degree in Textile/Surface Design from The Fashion Institute of Technology. ... More about Bre Avery Zacharski