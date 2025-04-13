A Guy Started Meowing On Their Date And Doing Impressions Of Cats

Before TikToker Skylar (@skysayingthings) got married to her husband, she was scrolling through a dating app trying to find the one.

Eventually, she matched with a guy. He was six feet and two inches tall and owned his own business. They exchanged phone numbers and started chatting. Everything seemed to be going smoothly.

Then, he suggested that they go out on a date. Skylar usually did not go on dates with guys she met off of dating apps because she was too scared. But this time, it felt different.

They met up at a café and ordered drinks, but he did not offer to pay for her. When they sat down, he started talking non-stop about himself. The only question he asked her was, “How was your day?”

At first, she gave him the benefit of the doubt and thought that he might just be super nervous, which would explain the rambling.

However, he wasn’t even trying to engage in conversation with her. He would not stop talking about the business that he owned.

Skylar wanted this bad date to end, but she couldn’t find a break in his stream of words to interject and tell him she was leaving.

At one point, he started doing cat impressions and meowing on their coffee date. She didn’t know how they had reached that point.

What she did know was that people sitting at the other tables were looking over at them in confusion and most likely some judgment.

She was humiliated and felt secondhand embarrassment for her date since he was the one actually doing the meowing.

Finally, she claimed that she was tired so she could make her escape. After that, she never saw him again. Moral of the story: if your date ever starts purring at you—run. Hopefully, he has changed his ways since then and has been able to find love.

How would you react if a guy started meowing on your date? In the comments section, several TikTok users declared that they would’ve hissed at him or just have left immediately after realizing he would not be paying for the date.

