She Didn’t Wear Any Makeup On Her Wedding Day And Walked Down The Aisle Naturally

In a world where bridal glam is non-negotiable for most women on their wedding day, one bride shook up the wedding-industrial complex by walking down the aisle barefaced.

TikToker Calynn Chapman (@calynndavis) got married in January 2024. She met her husband at church. In a viral clip, she shocked viewers when she revealed herself wearing a white gown and veil with curled hair—but not a stitch of makeup. That’s right—no lashes, no foundation, not even a touch of tinted moisturizer.

Many viewers criticized her decision and accused her of putting down women who did wear makeup. In a follow-up video, she explained that she did wear lip gloss and chapstick for her wedding.

She also clarified that her initial video was not intended to shame any women who wore makeup, whether for a special occasion or in everyday life. She was just trying to share her experience and another perspective.

She grew up in a church where people were not allowed to wear makeup, so she never really got into it or learned how to wear it. When she got engaged, she thought long and hard about wearing makeup for her wedding.

But after doing research about the costs of bridal makeup, she decided against it. Her husband and everyone else were also used to her natural look, so it didn’t seem like a big deal.

“For any girl who is considering not wearing makeup because you’re not comfortable in makeup, you’re not a makeup girlie like me, or even if you just don’t want to, it’s your day,” said Calynn.

“It’s about you and your husband. Do whatever y’all want to do. At the end of the day, it’s about the marriage, not the wedding or what you look like at the wedding.”

Fortunately, she received a lot more positive and supportive comments than negative ones. Here’s what people had to say.

“Do y’all not read? She doesn’t normally wear makeup. So why would you start for your wedding? Not everyone feels like they need it. Babe, you look fabulous,” commented one person.

“Men aren’t obligated to wear makeup on their wedding. Why would she be???” pointed out another.

“Everybody’s out here talking about what she should have done, but the facts are—face? Tea. Body? Tea. Husband? Secured and head over heels in love with her,” stated someone else.

