Cats Have A Reputation For Being Cold, But They Do Make Friends

otsphoto - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only

For around 10,000 years, domestic cats have been living alongside humans, first as rodent control and then as cuddly companions we know and love today.

Millions of cats all over the world live with humans. In the United States and Australia, more than 30 percent of households own a cat.

Cats may love us almost as much as we love them. They demonstrate affection through physical contact, seeking out our company, and engaging in play. Even so, cats still have a reputation for being cold and unfriendly.

However, this is not true, and they are, in fact, very friendly creatures. Cats can befriend other cats, with a friendship being indicated by behaviors like social grooming, spending time together, and playing together.

On the other hand, behaviors such as fighting, charging, or chasing point to disagreement. Cats also tend to run away or avoid each other during conflict. So, what is the best way to foster positive relationships between cats and other animals?

Research has found that the best recipe for successful friendships between two unowned, free-ranging felines is if they are both female, are closely related, grew up together, and live in close proximity to one another. Indoor cats also follow a similar formula to friendship.

Among fixed cats, male pairs are closer than male-female pairs. Female pairs are the least likely to form a bond. For pet cats allowed to roam freely outside, they tend to resort to territorialism and competitiveness.

They will typically try to avoid confrontations with each other, but fights can break out if food is around or if they cross into another cat’s territory.

To make things even more complicated, two cats from the same household are more likely to fight if they are allowed outside. This may be because they bring in unfamiliar scents.

otsphoto – stock.adobe.com – illustrative purposes only

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.

Most research has focused on cats’ friendship with other cats, but they can also get along well with other species.

For instance, cats and dogs are often depicted as enemies, yet it is possible for them to be able to live in harmony. Early exposure and gradual introductions are extremely important for developing this relationship.

Additionally, it appears that indoor cats are friendlier toward dogs than cats allowed outdoors. Perhaps it is because outdoor cats run into dogs more frequently and have negative experiences with them.

If you want to introduce your cat to a new companion, supervise the first meeting and go slowly. Your home should also contain toys, safe spaces, scratching posts, and separate food/litter areas. These resources will help reduce conflict.

Although cats have the ability to form friendships with other animals, they aren’t necessary for their health and happiness. The closest relationship your cat has is with you, so make sure to give plenty of attention.

Emily Chan By Emily Chan is a writer who covers lifestyle and news content. She graduated from Michigan State University with a ... More about Emily Chan