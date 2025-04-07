He Kicked His Girlfriend Out Of His House After She Kept Insisting He Has Autism

Krakenimages.com - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

For the last six months, this 36-year-old man has been in a relationship with his 34-year-old girlfriend named Mandy.

His house is not too far from where Mandy works, so she frequently sleeps over several evenings each week, and he also gave her a key to get in.

Since Mandy gets off work earlier than he does, she heads over to his house and is there to hang out before he gets home.

“I have anxiety and see a therapist once a month. I manage it by maintaining routines and schedules,” he explained.

“For example, when I get home, I feed my cat first, then wash my hands, start cooking, and then clean up. I don’t expect her to do anything around my house, but I do expect her to at least put her dirty dishes in the dishwasher.”

When he told Mandy he wants her to clean up after herself if she’s at his place, she instantly wanted to know if he has autism.

He responded that he is not autistic, but not leaving filthy dishes lying around in someone else’s house is simply good manners.

If he were diagnosed with autism, he still would want Mandy to put her dirty dishes away, so he didn’t see why that even mattered to Mandy.

Mandy kept on insisting that he had autism, though. He continuously came home to find Mandy’s dirty dishes all over the place, and when he confronted her, she blamed autism.

Krakenimages.com – stock.adobe.com – illustrative purposes only, not the actual person





Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.

“When I asked her why she didn’t put them in the dishwasher, she replied, “There’s that ’tism again! You really need to get tested,” he added.

“Last night, when I got home, she asked me to grab her a can of Coke. I said I’d do it after I fed my cat. She yelled, “You autistic…! You can’t even break your routine for a can of Coke! How long are you gonna be in denial? Just get tested!”

“I told her to leave! Whether I’m autistic or not is none of her business. She got mad and left. Later, she sent me a bunch of TikToks about autism, saying she was just trying to help.”

He’s left wondering if it was wrong of him to kick Mandy out of his house since he hates having a dirty house, and Mandy doesn’t get it.

What do you think?

You can read the original post below.

Pictured above is a screenshot of the original post for you to read





Bre Avery Zacharski By Hi, I'm Bre, Chip Chick's CEO! I have a degree in Textile/Surface Design from The Fashion Institute of Technology. ... More about Bre Avery Zacharski