Her Sister Freaked Out On Her For Allowing Her Tween Daughter To Wear Tube Tops

J. Rykse - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual girl

When you’re a parent, you’re bound to encounter people who don’t always agree with the decisions you make regarding your kids.

This mom has a tween daughter who’s about to celebrate her 12th birthday. Lately, her daughter has become interested in fashion, and she adores putting together outfits on her own.

Tube tops are the latest thing that her daughter is into, and she thinks they’re totally on trend. Her daughter feels super confident wearing them, and all her friends wear tube tops as well.

“I don’t see the big deal—it’s just clothing, and if she’s comfortable, I don’t think it’s inappropriate,” she explained.

Her daughter doesn’t wear cropped tube tops, and she likes high-waisted shorts, so it’s not like her daughter has much midriff exposed.

Also, they live in Miami, so it’s always pretty hot outside, and tube tops are perfect for that kind of weather. Mainly, her daughter wears tube tops to the beach with her or around the house.

Her sister recently saw her daughter wearing a tube top, and she absolutely freaked out on her over her daughter’s fashion choice.

“She told me I was being irresponsible for letting my daughter wear something “too grown up” and that I should be teaching her to “dress more modestly,” she added.

“Then, my mom joined in, agreeing that tube tops are inappropriate for an 11-year-old. But instead of just saying they don’t like tube tops, they started comparing her to her older sister, who dresses in what they call an “old money” style—lots of Ralph Lauren, blazers, pleated skirts, very classic and preppy.”

“Now my mom’s side of the family keeps making comments to my daughter, saying things like, “Why don’t you dress more like your sister? She looks so classy and elegant.”

Her daughter is upset over how judgmental her family is being. Her daughter wants to be able to wear what she enjoys, and she believes it’s wrong of her loved ones to try to force her daughter to dress in a way that they like better.

She doesn’t see the harm in permitting her daughter to wear clothing she prefers, so long as it is acceptable for certain situations.

Do you see a problem with her giving her daughter the freedom to express herself instead of convincing her to be more like her sister in the fashion department?

You can read the original post below.

Pictured above is a screenshot of the original post for you to read







